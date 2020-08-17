Mushroom factory in Tipperary says number of asymptomatic positive results is a 'concern'

Results of trials announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.. Stock photo

A mushroom factory in Co Tipperary said the number of asymptomatic positive results that have been identified following blanket testing carried out over the weekend is a "concern."

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden announced on Friday that it has suspended operations after a number of workers tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the company today said testing for available staff and close contacts has been carried out and "further positive cases" have emerged.

It added that the number of positive cases that reported no symptoms is a "concern for the business" which has had "stringent" Covid-19 prevention measures in place since March.

A spokeperson for Walsh Mushrooms said: "Operations were suspended after a member of staff was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in self-isolation. Subsequent testing of close contacts has resulted in further positive cases. Blanket testing of all available staff was completed over the weekend and we are waiting for an update on the results from the HSE.

"The level of asymptomatic positive results is a concern for the business. As a business, we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point. We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities, assisting them in contact tracing and testing of all staff."

The company added that “essential maintenance will continue at the facility" and that it is using the temporary closure as an opportunity to "deep clean the plant" and "review all the control measures in place."

It comes after ABP Food Group confirmed this evening it was notified of one employee in its Cahir plant that tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

ABP said it is complying with all HSE protocols and all close contacts of the employee are self-isolating and are undergoing testing.

In a statement, the company said: "On Friday, ABP Cahir was notified of a positive Covid-19 test of one of its employees, after being referred for testing as a result of the company’s factory entrance employee assessment procedures.

"In line with HSE and company protocols, all close contacts of the worker are self-isolating and are now undergoing testing. ABP Cahir will continue to take guidance and direction from both the HSE and the HSA in relation to the case."

