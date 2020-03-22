Musgrave to hire hundreds from ranks of workers laid off amid Covid-19 crisis

Musgrave Group said it needs hundreds of new temporary staff to cope with increased shopping demand

The parent company of SuperValu and Centra launched a recruitment drive today for workers with retail, fresh food, hospitality, driving and warehousing experience.

The Musgrave Group said it needs hundreds of new temporary staff to cope with increased shopping demand amid the Covid-19 crisis.

It joins Aldi and Lidl in seeking to reinforce its workforce from the swelling ranks of people losing their jobs in the crippled retail, catering and hospitality sectors.

Musgrave said it was liaising with leaders of the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Irish Hotels Federation.

It is asking any firms "that have been forced to temporarily lay off staff with expertise in these areas" to contact its HR unit on resourcinghub@musgrave.ie.

It said jobs would be available with Musgrave distribution and directly with its SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak grocery chains.

“We are doing all that we can, in the safest way that we can, to support communities across Ireland during this difficult time," said Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley.

"There has been a huge increase in demand across our network for the past week and a half and we expect to see increased footfall for an extended period now. To meet this level of demand, we need to increase our team numbers and ensure we have enough people to allow our current staff to get time to rest.”

“We are very conscious that there are thousands of people that have found themselves out of work. Anyone with retail, fresh food, hospitality, driving and warehousing experience would suit the roles on offer, which are available in a variety of locations across the country," Mr Keeley said.

"We’re working closely with different representative bodies to prioritise those in the restaurant, food and retail sectors who were amongst the first to lose their jobs because of Covid-19.”

Online Editors