Comedian Eddie Large (centre) with Roger Daltrey (left) and comedy partner, Syd Little (right) during filming of an episode of the Little and Large show. Photo: PA

Eddie Large, the Scottish comedian best known for double act Little and Large, has died from coronavirus, aged 78.

His son Ryan McGinnis announced the news on Facebook, revealing that Large had been suffering with heart failure in hospital before contracting the illness.

"It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning," he said.

"He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight."

Mr McGinnis added: "Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day."

Large - real name Edward McGinnis - was best known for his comedy partnership with Syd Little (real name Cyril Mead), who is 77.

The pair's sketch series, 'The Little and Large Show', ran on BBC1 from 1978 to 1991.

Irish Independent