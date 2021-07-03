More than 300 protesters at anti-restrictions demonstration in Dublin

More than 300 people demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions marched through the centre of Dublin today.

Chanting slogans 'no more lockdown' and 'enough Is enough', they marched from the GPO in O'Connell Street to Government Buildings in Merrion Street.

Speakers addressed the gathering at the beginning and end of the demonstration with calls to resist the introduction of a 'Covid Pass' for indoor dining or international travel.

Read More

The demonstration comes on the back of a Government announcement earlier this week that the further reopening of the country – due to take place on July 5 – would be delayed.

Among the biggest decisions was the delay to indoor dining, with ministers planning on introducing a vaccine pass for indoor dining to take place later this month.

Earlier today, HSE chief Paul Reid said that almost half the adults in the country were fully vaccinated, while more than 2/3 partially vaccinated.

Mr Reid shared that to date, over 2.56 million (68 pc) adults have been partially vaccinated, and over 1.8 million (48 pc) are fully vaccinated.

He said over 55,000 vaccines have been administered on each of the last four days, and over 272,000 vaccines have been administered this week so far.

Mr Reid has said almost 4.3 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date.

The peaceful demonstration today was organised by two Dublin mothers who invited support on social media.

One organiser, a 38-year-old mother of three, said there should be no discrimination against people who choose not to take a Covid vaccine. She said she would not be able to join her family indoors in a public restaurant to celebrate her birthday if a vaccine pass is introduced by the Government.

A 36-year-old mother of two who addressed the crowd with a megaphone at the GPO criticised the existence of NPHET as an unelected body that was usurping the role of Government.

She said a two-tier society of the vaccinated and unvaccinated was being created.

Read More



