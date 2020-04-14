More than 1,700 people get apology after emergency Covid-19 unemployment payment denied in error

MORE than 1,700 people who have been denied the emergency unemployment payment in error have received an apology from the Department of Social Protection.

It comes as it was confirmed today that around 532,000 people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis are in receipt of the €350-a-week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP).

Senior government official Liz Canavan said that the Department mistakenly issued an email to some applicants for the payment suggesting that they were not entitled to receive it and that they would not be getting a further payment.

Read More

"As soon as the department became aware of the issue it carried out an investigation, and it has determined the source of the error.

"It has apologised to these individuals for the error and distress it caused them them."

She said the more than 1,700 people involved have been emailed to reassure them that the payment will continue.

Ms Canavan said there are still a small number of people who have entered incorrect PPS or IBAN numbers in their Covid-19 PUP applications. The Department is said to be contacting these people to obtain the correct information so that the payment can be made.

She said the number of applications submitted online through MyWelfare.ie is still increasing.

Ms Canavan advised that this is the easiest and most efficient way of submitting an application.

Separately she said that 42,000 employers have now signed up to the temporary wage subsidy scheme and that €199m has been paid out so far.

The revenue has today generated further refunds of over €44 million into the scheme.

Ms Canavan said payments will be in the bank account of the majority of prospective employers by tomorrow.

She added that approximately 532,000 people will today receive their weekly payment of €350 under the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payments scheme.

Online Editors