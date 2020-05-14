'More than 12,000 would have died if coronavirus spread hadn't been slowed' - Simon Harris

'There is, I believe, value in understanding previous hardships thrown up by infectious disease.' Photo: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

MORE than 12,000 people would have died from coronavirus in Ireland had the spread of the disease not been slowed, Health Minister Simon Harris told the Dáil.

But he also warned that the easing of the restrictions on everyday life could be our "biggest national test to date".

Mr Harris said the reward for the "sacrifices" and "hardships" of the lockdown period is that fewer people have caught the virus.

He said modelling shows that had the infection rate continued as it was at the start of the outbreak 12,300 people would have lost their lives by this day last week.

Mr Harris said "many thousands" have been saved and people can be "proud" of their contribution to bringing this about.

Read More

As of last night the death toll stood at 1,497.

He said that that the reproductive number of the disease now stands at between 0.4 and 0.6 and this rate has been "remarkably stable" in recent weeks.

If means each individual that contracts the virus are spreading it to less than one other person on average.

Mr Harris also urged caution and the continuance of practices like hand washing and social distancing as restrictions are eased from as early as next Monday, May 18.

He said: "every movement carries risk of increased exposure to this virus" and "unlocking the lockdown is fraught with danger and risk".

Mr Harris said May 18 "may be beginning our biggest national test to date."

He said the greatest line of defence is the Irish people.

Mr Harris said "great progress" in fighting the virus but "we must continue to be ahead of it and be careful to watch behaviour as we reopen".

Online Editors