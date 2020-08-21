More comfortable Covid-19 test for school children may be possible - HIQA

'The sick man’s family were gathered around his hospital bed when doctors broke the news he had tested positive for Covid-19, having had several negative tests results.' (stock photo)

A more comfortable Covid-19 test to for school children may be possible following a new review by the country’s health watchdog.

New evidence evidence published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) today examines research on different types of tests as an alternative to the method currently used here involving a combined nasopharyngeal-oropharyngeal (back of the nose and throat) specimen which is collected by a healthcare professional.

Dr Máirín Ryan of Hiqa said: “We looked at whether saliva or nasal specimens may offer a viable alternative as they are less invasive, so may be more acceptable in terms of comfort, particularly for children.

“Supervised self-testing, where the person takes the swab themselves, may also be an option with these specimen types. This could reduce the risk of infection for healthcare professionals.

“The research suggests that, in certain circumstances, saliva or nasal specimens may offer viable alternatives to the traditional test specimens pending validation studies by the National Virus Reference Laboratory and HSE to establish performance in the Irish setting.”

Hiqa also updated its evidence summary on the potential spread of the virus by children.

Dr Ryan said: “While transmission from children to adults and other children does occur in households and schools, reported transmission rates for children remain low.”

In a separate review, Hiqa examined if Covid-19 can be spread through airborne transmission.

It is already known that people can catch coronavirus when an infected person coughs or sneezes, spraying droplets of saliva and mucus, which others can inhale.

However, a debate remains about whether it is airborne.

The report said there is so far limited, low certainty evidence that Covid-19 may be transmitted via aerosols.

However, it is not known if this is restricted to specific contexts, such as in low temperature or enclosed or poorly ventilated environments.

While spread appears to be primarily by contact and droplet transmission, the relative importance of aerosol transmission is unclear and is likely to only happen in certain conditions.

Dr Ryan said : “Respiratory viruses typically transmit through contact, droplets or aerosols (airborne). Understanding the contribution of different routes of transmission is important to inform infection prevention and control measures.”

“The evidence published today underlines the importance of adhering to a range of infection control measures, including face coverings, respiratory etiquette, hand washing and maintaining a safe physical distance to reduce the spread of infection and protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

This evidence will support the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to respond to Covid-19.

