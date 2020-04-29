Monaghan forklift company creates ventilator device to help Covid-19 battle

29th April 2020: The Irish manufacturer Combilift, best known for its range of space-saving forklifts and other handling solutions, has drawn on its expertise in engineering and software design to develop the Combi-Ventilate, a splitter device which turns one ventilator into multiple ventilation stations.

A world-leading Irish forklift company has turned its talents to producing a device that allows one ventilator be used for more than one patient, to help in the battle again Covid -19.

The Combi-Ventilate has been designed by a team of mechatronic and software engineers at Combilift, Co Monaghan in the past five weeks.

The unit is currently undergoing laboratory tests with Ger Curley, Professor of Anaesthesia & Critical Care at Royal College of Surgeon’s in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Ventilators are generally designed to work with one patient and even where they can work with two, a complication with Covid-19 is that that patients have injured lungs and need different levels of breathing support.

The Combi-Ventilate is an splitter attachment that can be added to any brand of ventilator. It costs a fraction of a standard ventilator and can be installed very easily into an ICU unit environment.

The device automatically adjustable flow control valves that allow the health service professional control the volume to each patient electronically without having to make manual adjustments.

It uses standard pipes and fittings for easy assembly and its individual patient filters prevent cross contamination.

As the coronavirus started spreading through the world ventilator shortages emerged as a major problem, although it has not become an issue in Ireland.

Combilift Martin McVicar, CEO said certain countries and cities were struggling to get enough ventilators and many governments and health authorities were encouraging manufacturers to come up with a solution, as did the HSE in Ireland.

He said Combilift had undertaken it as a non-profit endeavour in order to address the lack or shortage of ventilators around the world.

Mr McVicar said while medical devices were not their core business, he hoped it would open up more opportunities for Combilift in that area in future.

The Combi-Ventilate is the second Irish innovation around increasing the capacity of single ventilators since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Earlier this month, a team of doctors and engineers from NUI Galway in collaboration with the medtech industry unveiled an adjustable ventilation system to treat two patients from one ventilator.

Meanwhile, Government agencies have awarded funding 26 ground-breaking research and innovation projects in higher education aimed at tackling challenges presented by Covid-19.

The funding has been provided by the Health Research Board/Irish Research Council and Science Foundation Ireland/Enterprise Ireland/IDA .

The new €5m investment will support work not only in health, but across a spread of disciplines where experts are exploring the fall-out from the crisis and seeking solutions to underpin national recovery.

The higher education sector has already responded vigorously to the Covid challenge, but the additional research investment will fund new projects.

Projects benefiting from the investment include the development of equipment to make it easier and safer for patients with Covid-19 to breathe at NUI Galway and screening for antiviral compounds at University College Dublin.

The University of Limerick is investigating psychological responses to Covid-19 in healthcare workers, while a team at Dublin City University will study the effect of social restrictions on individuals with autism and a project at University College Cork is assessing the impact on wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Maynooth University is pursing the development of data platforms for emergency response management, while Trinity College Dublin has received funding for research into the use of digital technologies to enhance management of vulnerable groups.

