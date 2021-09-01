Mixed reactions to return of 100pc capacity for public transport

For many public transport passengers the first day of 100pc capacity is a welcome return to normal but for some the move is “just too soon” in the pandemic.

Barry Whelan (62), from Arklow, said today was the first time he’d taken a train in two years.

And he felt so at ease “I fell asleep.”

Mr Whelan had been due to dismount the train in Dublin city but snoozed past the city and wound up in Malahide.

“That shows how comfortable I was,” Mr Whelan said. “I’m going into town to do a bit of shopping and I think it’s fantastic to be back on the train.

“However, there weren’t a lot of passengers on the train. And I’d be a bit nervous about a lot of passengers being on at once.

“That’s how the disease takes hold. If I waited for a train at 5pm, I’d be concerned passengers could be on top of each other but as the train was today, it was pleasant.”

Malahide Dart station was quiet this morning from 9am and it was clear there was no rush back to the office or indeed into the city centre for a spot of shopping.

Several Darts passing by, heading towards Dublin city and to Dun Laoghaire and Bray, in Co Wicklow, also looked to have a low number of passengers.

One passing commuter train appeared busy, though one male passenger waved happily from the window. And all passengers were visibly wearing masks.

David Mooney (53), from Malahide, sales director at the Digital Marketing Institute, was smartly dressed in office attire and optimistic about the return to some form of normal commuting.

“I think it’s good for people to get back to normal,” Mr Mooney said. “I’ve been socialising in bars for the last few weeks and people have been walking right by me, so it makes sense to have public transport back to 100pc.

“We have to trust people to take the right course and stay at home if they feel unwell.

“We have to hope that common sense will prevail. I’ve been getting the dart for a number of weeks to work.

“I think we just need to get going again.”

The father-of-three said most of his co-workers were still working from home and that remote work had been successful for the firm.

“But I like going into the office. I understand some people prefer working from home but for me, it suits me to go to work.”

Chef Jonathan Comins (43), from Dublin 1, got off the dart at Malahide to engage in a spot of fishing for the morning.

And he seemed happy with the return to 100pc capacity. “I’m okay about it,” Mr Comins said.

“I’m not nervous, I’m double vaccinated and I had Covid-19 in December.

“I had it mild but I’m relieved to be vaccinated. If they decided to say people didn’t have to wear masks, I’d be comfortable with that too, if it was left down to personal choice.”

Katie Zsuzsa (48), from Balbriggan, north Co Dublin, uses the Dart to travel daily to her work as a carer in Raheny, north Dublin.

“I didn’t know it (the Dart) was returning to full capacity,” Ms Zsuzsa said. “I would be nervous on a full train - it's just too soon."

Geraldine O’Brien (63), from Raheny, was waiting on a bus in Malahide and said though she’ll be using public transport daily, she admitted “I feel anxious” at the thought of full capacity.

“I only have to take the bus a short journey, from Raheny to Clontarf,” Ms O’Brien said.

“But I wouldn’t feel comfortable on a full bus. I’ll make sure to get the very early bus to avoid crowds.”

Kirsty Moore, a self-employed mother-of-four, was doing some shopping in Malahide and was considering taking the dart to the city tomorrow for a meeting.

“I have never been happy on packed Darts even before the pandemic,” Ms Moore said.

“But I would get the Dart to town and feel that life has to get back to normal. People have to get back to work.”

Some passengers felt there would be no push to return to the daily commute any time soon.

An Irish Rail spokesperson said: “We understand that some customers will be apprehensive about travelling on our services.

“However, we have a rigorous cleaning regime in place, and hand sanitiser is available in our stations.

“The mandatory use of face masks, along with these other measures will allow us to keep our services operating as safely as possible in line with Government advice.”

A Dublin Bus spokesperson added: “As more people return to travelling on Dublin Bus services, we want to ensure their journey is safe and comfortable.

“Since the onset of Covid-19, we have introduced a number of additional health and safety measures and we will continue to do so for as long as necessary…

“We also continue to remind customers that wearing a face covering is still mandatory on public transport.”