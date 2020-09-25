Minister's stark warning: 'The virus likes to show us who's boss... it's racing ahead of us at the moment'

A SENIOR Government minister has issued a stark warning on the spread of Covid-19 saying the virus is "racing ahead of us at the moment".

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris made the remarks as he announced new restrictions on colleges and universities today.

Third level institutions are being asked to hold lectures online over the next three weeks in a bid to reduce the movement of people around the country.

Mr Harris, a former Health Minister, said that some towns and cities are "on a knife-edge" as he warned of the risk of the virus spreading.

He said he knows enough about the virus "to know that often we like to think we're in charge and the virus likes to show us who’s boss.

"This is a virus that has gotten ahead of us again.

"It’s racing ahead of us at the moment and we need to do everything humanly possible to get back in charge of this virus.

"I mean us as a people - all of us in terms of our own individual activities.

"There are things every single one of us can do this weekend to help."

He said there is simple advice from the acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn who has asked people to do two things: "keep our distance and reduce our contacts.

"If each of us do those things it will help ensure we can continue to resume more and more contact and more and more priority services of which education is one of them."

He said the decision to ask colleges to hold lectures online and only have students on campus for specialist classes in labs or small tutorials is about timing.

"At the moment we know that there are certain parts of this country, particularly large urban areas who are on a bit of a knife-edge.

"And according to our medical experts the next two or three weeks will decide which way to go.

"What we all have to reflect on, the Government, but also all of us as people is what do we want to do with those two or three weeks.

"What we can't do those two or three weeks to decide now would be a great time to massively increase the movement of people and the socialisation that goes with that."

