Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin during his address to the nation (Picture: Julien Behal Photography)

Independent.ie journalists bring you all the latest updates as the Goverment announced the entire country is moving to Level 3 of the Living with Covid plan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed new restrictions across the country.

Nphet have recommended that the entire country be moved to Level 5 - the highest level of restrictions possible under the Government's Living with Covid-19 plan.

But Mr Martin has announced that the country will only be brought up to Level 3 of restrictions, bringing the remainder of the country in line with the restrictions already in place in Dublin and Donegal.

22.25:

Why the Government rejected Nphet advice

The Government rejected a NPHET lockdown recommendation because it didn’t believe the underlying case incidence data had changed radically in three days, it was made clear at an evening press conference.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly declared: “We didn’t believe that the data had sufficiently changed in those three days.

“We would like to see a long data trend, given the seriousness of what was being recommended.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, commenting on Leo Varadkar’s claim that the NPHET Level 5 advice was “not thought through,” declared: “I think one of the issues the Government looked at was what would happen if a sudden, sharp lockdown didn’t work.

“We wanted to be able to stay flexible and to keep options on board.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “This isn’t an Us-and-Them situation. We are in this together.

“The only enemy here is Covid-19.”

He said he would expect robust discussion and even disagreement between the Government and its public health advisers, adding: “This hasn’t damaged the relationship.”

There were unprecedented decisions, such as rejecting NPHET advice for the first time, because we are living in unprecedented times, he said.

He said there continued to be respect between the two sides, and a “strong working relationship.”

But there had to be lots of inputs and consideration against a range of contexts, he added. “Nobody has a monopoly on wisdom,” he declared.

On why the NPHET team had suddenly urged Level 5 after a standstill letter just three days before on last Friday, Mr Doherty said the Government had tackled the underlying data.

“We didn’t believe that the data had sufficiently changed in those three days.

“We would like to see a long data trend, given the seriousness of what was being recommended.

“That said, there are significant differences. We are now looking at exponential growth.”

He declined to comment on the Taoiseach’s remarks that NPHET’s recommendation had not been thought through.

22.19:

'We're in a very different situation to last March' - Taoiseach Micheál Martin explains new Covid-19 restrictions

This is not about public health and business competing against each other. It's about protecting lives and livelihoods, the Taoiseach said in a live TV address. “We can't do one without the other.”

Micheál Martin gave reasons why the Government had chosen to defy Nphet advice, imposing Level 3 across the whole country rather than Level 5, as urged by public health experts.

Chief among them was the threatened loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, the Taoiseach said.

22.18

Government rules out adding to new enforcement powers for gardaí as country enters Level 3 restrictions

Gardaí will use their new enforcement powers to crack down on pubs and restaurants who fail to comply with Covid-19 regulations as the country confronts Level 3 restrictions from midnight tomorrow night.

The force’s senior management is also finalising plans to increase the visibility of officers on the ground to encourage the public to obey the regulations.

But further additional powers for the gardaí have been ruled out by the Government.

21.50

On whether there is a divide between government and Nphet, and on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's comments on Claire Byrne that Nphet's actions "weren't thought through", Minister Donnelly said:

"Government and Nphet don't always have to agree. The CMO of course accepts our decision. He has provided, what is for him, the right advice and he will continue to do that."

21.46

"Where are we in terms of potential capacity? This is really important," Mr Varadkar said.

"Since the start of the year, an extra 60 or so ICU beds added. There are 22 in the ICU tonight, most not requiring ventilation. An extra 800 beds added since St Patrick's Day - 150 people in those beds with Covid tonight. And hundreds more beds coming on stream.

"So [Nphets'] assesment is not shared by the HSE. So I think three very good reasons to say 'not yet'. Level 3 is the appropriate response. Let's see how it goes."

21.45

When asked will the decision to not implement Nphet recommendations has damaged the relationship between government and Nphet, Minister Donnelly said: "No. This hasn't damaged the relationship.

"These are unprecedented decisions. I would expect robust discussions and debate. There is respect and a strong working relationships."

Minister Donnelly said he recognises that people in communities with very low rate of virus will be frustrated but added "those communities would be very likely to see an exponential growth in cases if we did not act tonight."

21.44

"What happened on Sunday night came out of the blue. Last Thursday when we received our advice from Nphet, all in writing, there was no suggestion whatsoever that they were contemplating suggesting that we move to Level 5," the Tánaiste said.

"We heard them out. We sat down with them today as ministers for more than two hours and allowed them to make their case.

"We had a Cabinet meeting, considered it very carefully and decided not to accept the advice at this time for three reasons. Three very important reasons and I'd like to outline them

"First of all, the wider societal impact of a Level 5 lockdown - 400,000 people unemployed, tens of thousands of business that may never open again, disability services, mental health issues, addiction services, social isolation - all of those issues.

"Secondly, it was not in line with the plan the Government had agreed with Nphet, which is a step-wise plan where you go step-by-step in terms of actions. And the triggers that are there for Level 5 were not met, in our view.

"There was no sudden change in the last three days that legitimised a move from [Level] 2 to 5.

"And finally, the third point, Nphet's assessment that our hospitals were imminently facing the possibility of being overwhelmed - our ICUs and our beds - was not shared by the HSE and the HSE board were not consulted on this."

21.43

"First of all, the Government decided tonight that we did need to respond to what is a deteriorating situation in relation to Covid," Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told Claire Byrne on RTÉ.

"We want to give the whole country a chance before we move to stricter measures," he added.

21.38

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue said: "I know how some people are feeling, those that are unemployed facing into the winter months, with not many prospects.

"While I know the journey ahead will be slow, and continue to be hard, we ask our citizens to go that step further with these guidelines, and we can prevail and get our country in a better place in the coming weeks and months."

21.35

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the five-day average of cases has risen from 310 to 462 in a week.

There are currently 31 outbreaks in nursing homes.

"As it was rightly reported, Nphet advised the government to go to Level 5 we must balance that against social, economic and all other reasons," Mr Donnelly said.

21.16

Level 3 restrictions will see 50,000 jobs lost in pub sector - VFI

The Government decision to move the entire country to Level 3 of Covid restrictions will see 50,000 bar staff lose their jobs, the Vintners' Federation of Ireland has claimed in a statement released tonight.

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben, said: "It’s impossible to overstate the impact this news will have on publicans across the country. They now join their colleagues in Donegal and Dublin on Level 3 with all the uncertainty that entails. We also face the grim fact that over 50,000 people will once again have to sign-on this week.

"There now must be an immediate return to the original Pandemic Unemployment Payment for pub staff along with liquidity supports that will allow our members re-establish their businesses once restrictions are removed. As a customer-focused sector, disproportionally impacted by restrictions, the very least publicans require is an emergency bailout fund that will support our members until they can return to normal trading conditions.

"There was some hope when pubs reopened two weeks ago they could trade their way to a successful Christmas period but that looks impossible now. We are facing the prospect of being closed for at least nine months of 2020, a fact that Government needs to address.

"While Government say these restrictions will remain in place for three weeks, we have learnt from bitter experience that reopening dates can move at the last minute. Our members face another prolonged bout of uncertainty at the worst possible time. Next week’s Budget is a crucial opportunity for Government to show its commitment to the pub sector by announcing a series of measures that will restore confidence to a battered trade."

21.11

"If we all act now, we can stop the need to go further to stop level four and five restrictions. The most important thing is to note that what happen next rests in our hands and in our responsibility to each other.

"Whether or not you are afraid of the virus, we can all have an impact on the lives of others. It's one of the most important parts of the Irish Spirit. Now, as much as ever we have to commit ourselves to that spirit. Ní neart go cur le chéile."

21.10

"We will be stepping up measures to ensure that guidelines are being followed. I know it is frustrating and how the yearning for normality grows stronger all the time. However, Covid-19 is still deadly and we can't ignore the threat it poses.

"Up to 2,400 people have already lost their lives due to this virus. We cannot and should not forget this."

An Taoiseach says the road ahead will have many turns, and it's not about "public health and businesses competing with each other."

"It's about preserving lives and livelihoods. We can't do one without the other," Mr Martin added.

21.09

"The second part of our response is to increase measures to ensure compliance. Most are following the guidelines but there is no doubt that some are taking a more lax approach," the Taoiseach said.

"The virus is spreading because people are allowing it to spread."

21.07

"Businesses are beginning to recover and vital health services are backlogged, severe restrictions now may result it those services not being able to recover.

"We have decided at this stage not to move to a more comprehensive lockdown, it could involve the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"Essential steps be taken and taken now, to bring down case numbers. That is why as of tomorrow at 12 midnight, all parts of the country will move to Level 3 of the Government's framework for restrictive measures for a period of three weeks," says Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

21.06

Taoiseach says that Nphet have informed the Government that recent trends in most areas of the country are of concern.

"If we do not alter these trends, there will be a serious impact. There is no doubt about that. The challenge is to be as effective and proportionate as possible.

"We have held discussions on Nphet's recommendation to move to Level 5."

But Mr Martin says we are in a very different position to last March.

"The economic, social and non-Covid health impacts of our response must be different now."

21.05

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says there has been "exponential growth in the rate of transmission right across the country".

"This virus has had a profound impact on us and until there is a vaccine and it's widely distributed, it will continue to do so."

Indoor dining banned but wet pubs can stay open under new Level 3 restrictions

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under Level 3 restrictions being imposed from tomorrow.

The Cabinet is signing off on new Covid-19 restrictions which will only allow pubs and restaurants provide outdoor dining and takeaway service for the next three weeks.

Pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to open but they will only be able to provide outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people.

The same rules will apply to restaurants and pubs that do serve food.

However, so called ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin will still be prohibited from opening unlike their counterparts in other counties.

Rules on household visits will remain the same to ensure people do not become isolated during the next round of Covid-19 measures.

This means six people from one household can visit another home.

Nphet and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan wanted to ban all household visits and only allow people travel 5km from their home.

This comes as there were 518 new cases and no further deaths confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

In total, this brings the number of cases confirmed in the state to 38,549, while the death toll from the virus stands at 1,810.

There were 134 new cases confirmed in Dublin today, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

