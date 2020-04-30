Ministers put pressure on Chief Medical Officer to ease restrictions for older people

Dr Step by step: Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is searching for a path out of the coronavirus lockdown. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Cabinet ministers have heaped pressure on Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to ease cocooning restrictions for over 70s.

During a meeting with Mr Holohan, ministers insisted older people should be allowed leave their homes when the current lockdown period ends next week.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring, Business Minister Heather Humphreys, Defence Minister Paul Kehoe, Transport Minister Shane Ross and Disability Minister Finian McGrath all raised the plight of people asked to cocoon.

Mr Holohan said he was aware that social distancing rules are difficult for older people but said they were put in place for their best interests.

Ministers who attended the meeting said the Chief Medical Officer gave no indication that he would be lifting restrictions for older people when the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) makes a recommendation to government tomorrow.

One minister said the briefing was “very grim” while another said Mr Holohan “did not give us much hope”.

It is understood there are concerns that if older people are allowed to leave their homes they will congregate in the same places.

One minister said Mr Holohan seemed to suggest the next phase of lockdown could even be for another three weeks rather than the expected two week extension.

Minister McGrath said there were contradictions in over 70s being asked to cocoon while people are working in closed factory settings.

He also suggested some pubs that serve should be allowed reopen at the same time as restaurants.

Mr Holohan responded by saying he was told by the Vintners Federation of Ireland that most of their members could not safely apply social distancing measures.

Mr McGrath separately raised concerns on behalf of the disability community who he said felt left behind during the pandemic. He said more personal protective equipment and staffing were need for the sector.

Government Chief Whip Sean Kyne raised angling and suggested people should be allowed fish in rural settings.

Transport Minister Shane Ross asked when sport could return and said he it was important for the nation’s mental health.

Online Editors