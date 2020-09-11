Minister Harris urges people celebrating CAO offers to do so in groups of no more than six

Higher Education Minster Simon Harris has urged young people getting college offers to celebrate safely in groups of no more than six indoors.

Mr Harris was speaking as he confirmed that more than 19,000 Leaving Cert students have already accepted third level offers made today.

He urged those who will be celebrating tonight and over the weekend to follow public health advice.

Mr Harris said this means "keeping your gatherings small - it means no more than six indoors" and said bookings can be made in a restaurant or a pub that serves food.

He added: "There are appropriate ways that are safe to celebrate. Do take this opportunity to recognise the major achievement that this is in your life.

Mr Harris said: "Young people have been incredible during this pandemic ... some people have attempted to make idotic comments pitting one generation against the next... my experience of Covid has been that everybody in the country has suffered, everybody has sacrificed and every age group has shown leadership in their own right.

"You can absolutely still have an opportunity to follow the public health advice and celebrate and keep yourself safe."

He said he was also conscious there will be people who are "bitterly disappointed" today.

"Nothing I can say that will ease that immediately. But for what it's worth I would encourage them over the weekend to have that conversation with mum or dad , a trusted friend, a teacher or guidance counsellor. There are always ways of getting to where you want to get to in life even if you have to go about it a little bit differently than you originally planned."

Mr Harris was asked about the Government's new plan for living with Covid-19 that's to be announced next week and if the public will be angered by it.

He said the old plan saved lives and helped flatten the curve.

"I'm also conscious the virus will be with us for a long time that people need to be able to live alongside it.

"I'm conscious of the mental health, the economic impact... on families we do have to try and find that sweet spot where we can keep people safe and live alongside the virus.

"That's what the new plan is trying to do.

"In terms of anger I certainly hope that won't be the case.

"I hope people will welcome the fact that we're trying to provide as much certainty as we possibly can in what is still a very uncertain world.

"The latest figures in relation to Covid - particularly in Dublin but not exclusively are a cause of serious concern.

"I think we need to all really examine how we can slow down the spread of the virus.

"We know how we did it before, let's hope we don't have to go anywhere as drastic as that but I think each of us by making a conscious effort to keep our distance, somewhat reduce our social contacts could make a real difference in the coming days because we do not want to get back into that dangerous spiral which we saw."

He said that he will always be guided by public health advice when asked if pubs should be allowed reopen on September 21 given the rise in Covid-19 cases.

