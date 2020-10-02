Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has tested negative for Covid-19 after returning from a State visit to the White House in Washington.

However, he is continuing to restrict his movements to essential work only. He is due to take a second test in he coming days to ensure he has contracted the virus.

Mr Coveney spent a number of days in the US capital this week including a visit to White House.

Since his return two days ago, it has emerged US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the virus.

Mr Coveney’s spokesperson said the minister received a negative test result on his return but is continuing to restrict his movements in line with government guidelines one international travel.

Successful visit to Washington! Pictures say it all - warm welcome, relationship stronger than ever, support for #Ireland position on #Brexit very clear. Protecting stability & peace on Island of Ireland by full implementation of NI/Ire Protocol is being closely followed. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/z6Ym8il7rn — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 1, 2020

“The minister and delegation were tested on re entry as per guidelines, will be tested again in a few days and will restrict movement to essential work only,” he said.

“Trump and First Lady weren’t in the state at the time and no member of the Irish delegation is a close contact of a confirmed case,” the spokesperson added.

During his three day visit, Mr Coveney held meeting with members of Congress from both the House of Representatives and the Senate

This included Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal and Republican Congressman Peter King.

He also met National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and senior officials from the US Department of State.

They focus of the visit was to highlight the impacts of Brexit on the island of Ireland and also discuss Ireland’s tenure on the UN Security Council.

