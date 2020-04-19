Michael Gove confirms Boris Johnson did not attend emergency coronavirus meetings

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has confirmed that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not attend five Cobra meetings in the run-up to the outbreak arriving in the UK.

Gove initially insisted that a Sunday Times story that said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had skipped five crisis meetings had inaccuracies.

“I won’t go through, here, a point-by-point rebuttal of all the things in the Sunday Times story that are a little bit off-beam, but that will be done later,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

"The prime minister took all the major decisions. Nobody can say that the prime minister wasn't throwing heart and soul into fighting this virus".

However, in a subsequent interview on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show, Gove, who holds the cabinet role of chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, accepted that Johnson has missed the meetings.

He stated: “He didn’t. But then he wouldn’t. Because most Cobra meetings don’t have the Prime Minister attending them.”

He added that : “All governments make mistakes, including our own. We seek to learn and to improve every day.

“It is the case, I’m sure, at some point in the future, that there will be an opportunity for us to look back, to reflect and to learn some profound lessons.”

Mr Gove said that Britain is not considering lifting the lockdown imposed almost four weeks ago to control the coronavirus outbreak given "deeply worrying" increases in the death toll.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 15,000 people have died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.

Mr Give said a Buzzfeed report that the government was considering lifting the lockdown in phases over the coming months was not correct.

"The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not be thinking of lifting of these restrictions yet," Gove told Sky News.

With hospitals under strain, health workers have criticised the government's advice that personal protective equipment (PPE) worn while treating patients infected with coronavirus could be re-used, as supplies run low across the country.

An 84-tonne delivery of PPE from Turkey, which ministers had said would arrive on Sunday, has been delayed, Sky News reported.

The latest data show 15,464 people have died in British hospitals after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a total that has increased by more than 800 for three days running.

A further 2,500 had died in care homes during the week to April 13, according to the National Care Forum, a representative body for the adult social care sector.

"One of the things that is deeply worrying and concerning is the high level of deaths," Gove said.

"The evidence suggests that the rate of infection and the death rate is flattening, but we're not absolutely certain that we are yet on a downward trajectory."









PA Media