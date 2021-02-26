Merkel will not ignore guidelines and get the Oxford jab

Angela Merkel yesterday dismissed suggestions she should ignore her government’s guidelines and take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

There had been calls for Mrs Merkel to “lead by example” and be vaccinated on camera in order to dispel German public fears over the jab.

“I do not belong to the recommended age group for AstraZeneca,” Mrs Merkel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently only approved for under-65s in Germany, and Mrs Merkel is 66.

Germany is one of a number of European countries where the AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently approved for the over-65s because regulators said there was not enough clinical data on its effectiveness in older people.

Emmanuel Macron, who falsely claimed the AstraZeneca vaccine was only “quasi-effectual” in the over-65s, said last night at a press conference he would take the jab if he was offered it.

Germany has a large anti-vaxxer movement and a recent poll found 34 per cent of its citizens do not want to take any vaccine against the Covid.

The jab has met with resistance from younger people, and so far, Germany has only been able to administer 240,000 of the 1.54 million doses AstraZeneca has delivered.

There are widespread reports of people cancelling their appointments or simply not turning up when they learn they are to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said: “It has been a very trying year but we should not let up now.”

Meanwhile British tourists face months of waiting before finding out if they can go on holiday to Europe after EU leaders ruled out any immediate agreement on Covid passports.

Mrs Merkel said that not enough people had been vaccinated for restrictions on non-essential travel to be lifted.

Mr Macron said a vaccine passport would be unfair on young people who are at the back of the queue for jabs.

The EU has only vaccinated about six per cent of its population.

Restrictions, which include a ban on non-essential travel from the UK, are expected to stay in place until the figure is closer to 70 per cent of adults. Britain has vaccinated about 28 per cent of its population.

Travel companies reported a surge in holiday bookings after Boris Johnson said the ban on international travel could be lifted on May 17.

Greece, which has opened travel talks with Israel and Britain, and Spain have demanded an EU Covid passport.

But Mrs Merkel said that no political decision had been made over the passports. “And we cannot make such a decision as long as we haven’t even developed such a vaccine passport.”

