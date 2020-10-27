Merkel mulls a 'lockdown light' as cases surge across Germany

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, is reportedly considering a "lockdown light" to counter the country's rapidly worsening second wave.

According to the Bild newspaper, bars, restaurants and public events face closure under the plan but shops will stay open with some restrictions.

Schools will also remain open except in areas with particularly high numbers of cases, the daily newspaper reported.

Case numbers have tripled in the country over the past fortnight. Some 8,700 new cases were reported in Germany yesterday.

But Ms Merkel is eager to avoid a second total national lockdown that might threaten a fragile recovery in Europe's largest economy.

A spokesman for Ms Merkel said she and the leaders of Germany's 16 states would meet tomorrow.

But sections of society see the restrictions as repressive.

Assailants threw Molotov cocktails at a building belonging to Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, on Sunday.

A government official said on condition of anonymity that the measures described by Bild as a "lockdown light" might not be enough and that state premiers and the chancellery would have to agree on even tougher restrictions.

Government sources quoted Ms Merkel as saying the situation was "very, very serious"

Meanwhile, pressure in France for local lockdowns is increasing after the government's chief scientific adviser estimated that the country is seeing 100,000 new cases every day.

On Sunday, 52,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported in France, another daily record - but yesterday Jean-Francois Delfraissy said that the true figure was probably twice as high.

Dr Delfraissy joined other senior doctors in urging the government to introduce local lockdowns or a weekend lockdown that would effectively extend the current 9pm curfew in force in much of the country to weekends.

Eric Caumes, head of the infectious diseases department at La Pitie-Salpetriere, Paris's largest hospital, said: "We have lost control of the epidemic."

Elsewhere, Melbourne will this week exited its four-month lockdown, after no new daily coronavirus cases were recorded.

Stay-at-home orders for five million residents will be lifted from midnight tonight while restaurants, beauty salons and retail stores were permitted to open their doors.

On Sunday, the capital of Victoria hit its target of fewer than five daily cases on average across 14 days, but state authorities delayed an end to lockdown while waiting for 1,000 test results. Yesterday, the state reported no new cases.

Daniel Andrews, the state premier, said: "With zero cases and so much testing over the weekend... we are able to say that now is the time to open up."

Victoria's second wave peaked on August 5, with 725 new cases reported that day. The state has lost 817 people to the deadly virus, the vast majority of Australia's overall toll of 905.

Bars, restaurants and a range of other businesses will reopen, stay-at-home orders will be lifted and outdoor music concerts will return. A 25km travel rule will remain in place until November 8.

Luisa Childs, a Melbourne resident, said: "Being stuck at home... you feel trapped. Everyone in Melbourne would have to feel elated with the news today." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

