Meet the people coming home for Christmas – and those who have decided against it

Thoughts turn to home: Medb Riordan is heading back from London via Covid tests and self-quarantining Expand

JJ O'Donoghue

It’s a festive season like no other for the Irish diaspora who have grappled with whether or not they would be making the trip home to see their loved ones this Christmas amid Covid-19 restrictions.

We speak to some who decided they would come back to Ireland over the coming weeks and those who have opted against a return.

Medb Riordan, London

