Meet the people coming home for Christmas – and those who have decided against it

It’s a festive season like no other for the Irish diaspora who have grappled with whether or not they would be making the trip home to see their loved ones this Christmas amid Covid-19 restrictions.

We speak to some who decided they would come back to Ireland over the coming weeks and those who have opted against a return.

Medb Riordan, London

For Christmas, Medb Riordan is going to give her mother “the biggest hug I think I’ve ever given anyone”. But first, they’ll both have to wait.

Ms Riordan, managing director of Academy Films in London, will be driving and taking the ferry home for Christmas.

Before she leaves London she’s going to take a PCR test for Covid-19.

Her first port of call will be Dunmore East where she’ll self-quarantine for five days, after which she’ll take another Covid test.

And “fingers crossed” she can finally head to the destination she’s been itching to get back to: home, and her mother, siblings and three nieces.

In 12 years in London, Ms Riordan has never missed a Christmas at home; she was intent she wouldn’t break the cycle this year even if that meant a 14-day quarantine.

“You have to really plan it in advance, and so I factored in leaving London quite early,” she said.

Ms Riordan is one of the hundreds of Irish people who are expected to return home from London and the UK in the next few weeks.

She said it was a bit frustrating listening to some of the recent discourse about whether immigrants like herself should stay put this year.

“It’s different for people who don’t have family over here, or who have recently moved over for college or a job,” she said, pointing out the Irish community is not a monolith and includes many that don’t have a family.

Like millions of others it’s been a year of Zooming for Ms Riordan – her brother’s 40th, her aunt’s 70th.

“You can’t do Christmas over Zoom,” she says.

Mahon Murphy, Japan

This year was meant to be the year that the Murphys from Waterford met the Adachis from Kyoto in Japan.

*Our wedding was going to be the first time the two branches of our family would meet, with my parents, siblings, nieces and nephews all booked to fly over and join us,” said Mahon Murphy, a history professor at Kyoto University, originally from Mahon Bridge in Co Waterford.

“My wife, Akane, and I had planned our wedding ceremony to take place in April during the peak of the cherry blossom season, when Kyoto becomes even more of a photogenic city than usual,” Mr Murphy said.

“Of course, that was scuppered but we were lucky enough to have a smaller ceremony in October, albeit without the Irish branch of the family.”

“The Comeragh Mountains and Ireland feel very far away this year but I’m lucky to have friends and family here in Japan to pass the time with and hopefully I’ll be home in December next year with a few new family members in tow,” he added.

Rebecca Stone, London

In a few more weeks Rebecca Stone will be back looking out at the sea in Tramore, Co Waterford, as the world quietens down around Christmas Day.

But first she has to help fulfil orders of up to 20,000 books a day at the Waterstones branch she works at in central London.

“It’s good to be called back to work because at least I am busy,” Ms Stone said, especially as her partner and many of her friends in London are returning to their respective home countries this week to quarantine in advance of Christmas.

When she moved to London 18 months ago she remembers being told by everyone ‘you’ll come home for Christmas’.

And while there was a slight sense of obligation in returning home for Christmas last year, Ms Stone said this year “because of Covid I really want to see everyone because I haven’t been able to”.

Ms Stone plans to fly into Dublin just before Christmas and take Covid tests before and after she travels to Ireland. “I just want to cover all my bases,” she said.

This year, Ms Stone, like so many others abroad, has been calling her parents a lot more “which they love”.

“I watch movies about Ireland and get weepy,” she said.

“I’d watch The Wind that Shakes the Barley and be bursting into tears.”

This year Ms Stone is especially looking forward to Christmas dinner.

“My nanny makes Christmas dinner which is always the highlight. I don’t even care about the presents, it’s just the dinner.”

Deirdre Byrne, Spain

Probably one of the most special moments about a Christmas homecoming is when parents brings their newborn home, and those little but momentous firsts happen: the first sighting, the first hug, the first cuddle.

For this year though some of the first moments will be on hold. “Obviously I´d love to be going home this year especially given that it's our daughter's first Christmas,” said Deirdre Byrne, an artist and art teacher from Gorey, Co Wexford, now living in Seville in southern Spain.

Ms Byrne and her, partner Miko’s daughter Claire, their first child, was born on April 20 – right at the peak of Spain’s first wave of infections.

Ms Byrne’s family were meant to fly to Spain last May, “but obviously all those flights were cancelled”.

In place of a physical family reunion there’s been near daily video chats connecting Seville and Gorey.

Navigating a pandemic and parenthood has left Ms Byrne with little time for art.

“I’ve tried to find a little bit of time for my own work, but I’ve got my hands full,” she says.

She has, however, being keeping a sketchbook with drawings of her daughter done when she feeds her.

As in Ireland, Spain eased restrictions during the summer but faced a second wave of Covid-19 as the year progressed.

“I still don't really feel comfortable about traveling at this time and also wouldn't like to take the risk of exposing anyone at home. For now, we’re going to focus on making the most of our time here,” she said.

"This will be my first Christmas in Spain so there will be a mixture of traditions in our house.

“I’m feeling a lot more hopeful given the news about the various vaccines.

"It may not be the Christmas we would have liked, but I'm really looking forward to a big get together with everyone next year.”