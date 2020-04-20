Meet the Nun who became Ireland’s oldest coronavirus survivor aged 103

A rugby-mad nun, aged 103 years old, has become Ireland’s oldest coronavirus survivor.

Sister Martha Hickey contracted the killer virus over three weeks ago and against all odds, has made a miraculous recovery.

The centenarian, who has devoted over 80 years of her life to the Church, first fell ill at her nursing home in Co. Cork and was later admitted to a neighbouring hospital.

Suffering with a high temperature and respiratory problems, a hospital test later confirmed that the Limerick native was coronavirus positive.

Despite her notable age, the brave pensioner’s recovery was down to her having no underlying health conditions.

Martha’s overjoyed family are now eager to share her story.

“We are just so proud of her,” said Anne Linehan, who is one of the devout nun’s many nieces.

“We didn’t think that she would make it at first – it is a fair test to come out of Covid-19 at 103.

“We really didn’t know what to expect when we heard that it was Covid-19 but the doctors and nurses couldn’t be more delighted with her progress.

Resilient

“Right now, she is up out of the bed and walking with her walking aid and eating and in great spirits.

“The doctors are hoping she will be back in the nursing home early this week.”

Having celebrated her milestone 103rd birthday on February 22, her family are more aware than ever of the nun’s astounding recovery.

“My brother actually said this week that it should be in some paper that she survived Covid-19. Everyone is saying how remarkable it is.

“There are younger people losing their lives so that is why we are all so happy to share Martha’s story, it is lovely to hear good news stories.”

Sr Martha was born in 1917 and joined the order at the tender age of 19.

Describing her aunt as a kind and resilient person, Anne said: “She is a remarkable person. On the year she celebrated her 100th birthday, she also celebrated 80 years of service as a nun.

“She’s a very strong person, she’s always had a brilliant sense of humour and has always been so kind.

“During her time as a nun she also worked in Malaysia, she was a primary school teacher and absolutely adored the children.”

Anne recalled her childhood memories of when Sr Martha would visit the family home.

“‘The nun’ coming home on holidays at our house meant all hands on deck to straighten the place before herself would arrive.”

When the lockdown is lifted the extended family are hopeful they can get together and revel in some of Sr Martha’s favourite pastimes.

Anne said: “Martha has a huge love of sports – she absolutely loves rugby with Stringer, ROG and, of course, Paul O’Connell being her all-time favourite Munster legends.

“Hurling would have been another huge interest of hers with great pride taken in Limerick’s victory in 2018 when they won the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

“She also has a keen interest in gardening and would sometimes bring a cutting of a favourite plant or flower to her sister Bridie and ensure it was looked after according to her exacting standards.”

Anne also spoke of her aunt’s general health, revealing that: “She has always taken care of herself and was always very conscious of what she ate, she would have eaten mostly vegetarian meals and always exercised.”

Sr Martha’s strong faith has also never wavered, according to her niece.

“She would up to very recently have always carried on saying her prayers.

“She went to a convent for her secondary education and when she was there she felt the calling to be a nun. I think she would have been 19 at the time. She truly is an exceptional lady.

“The entire Hickey, Maloney and Keane families are incredibly proud that this lady has come out the other end of her battle with Covid-19.

“She is some trooper.”