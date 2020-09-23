McGrath tells private party meeting it won't be a 'slash and burn Budget'

PUBLIC Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has assured a private meeting of Fianna Fáil that the upcoming Budget won't be "slash and burn".

The meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators also heard calls from backbench TDs for cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to be reconsidered.

Sources told Independent.ie that Mr McGrath gave an update on Budget preparations.

He said it was being devised against backdrop of uncertainty that he dubbed a "perfect storm".

He offered assurances that it won't be a "slash and burn" Budget.

In his contribution, Mr McGrath said there will be a focus on delivering on priorities in health, housing, capital expenditure and supports for a no-deal Brexit but also cautioned that the Covid-19 crisis will have a serious impact on expenditure.

Dún Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin and Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Mr McGuinness made calls for cuts to the PUP to be reconsidered.

The top rate of the PUP was reduced from €350 to €300-per week on September 17.

Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys defended the coalition's decision in the Dáil this week. She said the payment has to be sustainable as it's being extended into 2021, much longer than the original 12 weeks that had been envisaged when it was introduced for people who lost jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It's understood Mr Devlin referred to the increased restrictions in Dublin in his contribution pointing out that it's hard for job seekers in the capital to secure alternative employment with the enhanced limits on businesses and everyday life.

Mr McGuinness also called for a rethink on the cuts while also speaking of the need for the less well off and elderly to be looked after in the Budget.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also addressed the meeting.

He claimed Sinn Féin are consistently negative and "cynically exploiting" issues in Dáil contributions. His remarks came after a particularly heated clash with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil today.

Mr Martin spoke of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the economy and Irish society amid efforts to suppress the virus and the importance of providing supports to badly hit sectors like tourism, hospitality, the arts and sport.

He said planning is ongoing for specific supports to aid recovery in those areas.

Mr Martin said a programme of capital spending will be hugely important for providing jobs and achieving objectives in the Programme for Government.

He also issued fresh warnings about Brexit and the risk that a trade deal won't be reached with the UK by the end of the year.

Supports and investment is to be focused on protecting workers from the dual threats of the pandemic and a no-trade-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach’s chief economic adviser has said younger and lower-paid workers are “bearing the economic burden of pandemic”.

In a presentation to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, economist Professor Alan Ahearne said the Government can minimise the “rise in long-term unemployment” among this group through education, retraining and upskilling.

He also pointed to labour market activation and strategic, jobs-rich public investment to address the expected rise in unemployment.

He also discussed the role for remote working, digital hubs, and regional clustering in a post Covid society.

He said Brexit will “affect regions differently”.

Mr Ahearn outlined the Government’s short-term plans which are to “support the economy through the pandemic and no-deal Brexit and drive a jobs-led, balanced recovery”.

He said the long-term plan is for Ireland to transition to a “low carbon, knowledge-based, digital economy”.

“Transition to a low carbon economy will affect nearly all sectors of the economy,” he said.

“Pandemic has accelerated the move to online and digital services and automation of work.

“Our SMEs are underperforming in the areas of R&D and innovation,” he added.

He also noted that the country’s population is “growing and ageing” and this will have “implications for housing, pensions and spending on healthcare”.

He said there will be “lasting changes” in sectors most affected by the pandemic such as hospitality, tourism, travel, personal services and retail.

And added that Brexit may have “lasting effects” on agriculture and agri-food industries.

