Massive Omicron surges spark health staff numbers scare

The health service is braced for major staff shortages as Omicron surged to dominance over Christmas with a record 13,765 cases reported yesterday .

Dr Catherine Motherway, a leading intensive care consultant at Limerick University Hospital, said she was concerned that the highly transmissible new variant will have a “very significant” impact on staff.

She said staff affected by Covid-19 were already phoning in in “significant numbers” at her hospital.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) meanwhile has put private operators on standby in expectation that high numbers of staff will be lost to Covid, coupled with an expected surge in call-outs in January.

Case numbers had soared to 11,182 on Christmas Eve, with Omicron as the driving factor. The variant now accounts for 83pc of all cases.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, has urged people to restrict their movements this week as Omicron cases escalate. Ahead of the post-Christmas sales, he appealed to the public to avoid crowded retail centres and shops that did not feel safe, to shop online where possible and not to meet indoors with people from other households.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid continued to fall over Christmas, down to 378 yesterday morning and 87 in intensive care. However, hospitalisations are expected to rise again in January. Dr Motherway said the Omicron variant had yet to reach ICUs and said its effect on vulnerable people had yet to be seen.

“I think one of the biggest additional problems we will have is having enough staff to run the health service — staff getting Covid and not necessarily getting sick but unable to come to work, or staff isolating because their household has Covid. That’s going to be very significant over coming weeks,” she said.

“We are worried about how we are going to maintain the workforce and we are worried about the fact that we are already very busy, and ICU beds have been very tight.”

A derogation for healthcare workers from isolation requirements is in place, but the policy risks further spread of infection in health care settings.

At a briefing given by the NAS last Thursday, private operators were told that “extraordinary” steps would have to be taken “as capacity pressure and periods of high demand escalate”.

The briefing was told the escalation plan will move through four levels of pressure: steady, moderate, major and extreme. The national ambulance service is currently at Level 2, the briefing was told, and private ambulance fleets will be deployed if the crisis moved to Level 4.

“They are looking at the UK situation where there has been a dramatic increase in calls and a drop in staff,” an informed source said. “Although people are not being hospitalised, the volume of calls is much higher.

“The NAS here is expecting to lose staff and see an increase in calls. These two combined have the potential to create a critical incident.”

Public health officials fear the rapid spread of Omicron will amount to one in four people being identified as close contacts after Christmas.

Sources say schools may also face staffing challenges. The Department of Education will retain student teachers for subbing duties until the end of next month to help keep classrooms staffed.