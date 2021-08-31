Masks will still be required in healthcare settings, public transport and in shops after the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are eased on October 22.

The plan says mask will not be required “outdoors and in indoor private settings” from October 22.

Social distancing and limits on visitors will also remain for certain healthcare facilities. However, the measures will depend on risk assessments by local infection control teams in hospitals or other medical practices.

The Cabinet has signed off on a new plan to ease the remaining restrictions on Covid-19 from October 22.

People who experience Covid-19 symptoms or receive a positive test will also still be required to self-isolate when restrictions are lifted. Guidance for close contacts is being reviewed, according to the Government’s new plan for living with the virus.

The Cabinet is set to announce its new roadmap for exiting the pandemic titled ‘Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting’.

The plan sets out how the remaining restrictions will be eased over two key dates next month – September 6 and 20.

All restrictions will then finally be lifted on October 22. This will include regulated mandates for social distancing. Limits on outdoor and indoors events will be ditched as will restrictions on religious ceremonies.

Digital Covid Certificates will only be needed for international travel and they will not be needed to enter a restaurant or bar. They will also not be necessary for live events. Nightclubs will also reopen on this date and the requirement to work from home will also be lifted.

Employees can return to work on a “phased and staggered” basis from September 20. The Government’s plan says employers should develop long term blended working and return to work policies for their staff that are in line with public health advice.

The Government is continuing talks with employer and trade unions about developing a protocol to ensure staff can return to work safely.

