Masks to be mandatory in French workplaces as infections climb

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks walk along the Seine river banks, as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country. Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France is planning to make face masks compulsory in shared workplaces such as open-plan offices, factories and conference rooms as it struggles to stem a spike in coronavirus infections.

The health authorities reported another record surge in new infections over the weekend, with 3,310 on Saturday and 3,015 cases yesterday

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care remains relatively low. But the government fears the epidemic may spiral out of control as the French return to the cities from summer ­holidays across the country.

Up to a third of clusters of new cases have been linked to private-sector workplaces.

Elisabeth Borne, the employment minister, is to discuss the proposal with employers and union leaders tomorrow. She said scientists unanimously recommended wearing masks "when several people are in a confined space".

They will only be compulsory in offices when more than one person is present.

The government is also considering strengthening other workplace precautions, such as using plastic dividers in open-plan offices.

Ms Borne said employers who place seasonal workers, such as hotel staff or fruit pickers, in shared accommodation may be asked to do more to ensure that social distancing is maintained and masks are worn.

Face masks are already compulsory in indoor public spaces, but doctors and the government's scientific advisers have lobbied for the rule to be extended to private firms. Many French cities have made them mandatory in crowded areas.

Meanwhile, Britons returning from France face one trip to the supermarket on the way home and should not walk their dogs, as the UK government insisted there were few exceptions to the restrictions.

Under new guidance issued to those returning home, travellers are urged to arrange online food deliveries or ask friends to help them with shopping.

A UK government source said if there was no possible way of getting food, people should go to the supermarket once on the way home from the airport. However, the source stressed this should only be done as a last resort.

The government advice on quarantine states people can leave the house if they "need access to basic necessities like food and medicines, but only in exceptional circumstances such as where you cannot arrange for these to be delivered".

Dog owners will need to ask friends or relatives to walk their pet during the 14-day isolation period or face fines of up to £1,000 (€1,106).

According to government guidance, if children are unable to attend school because of clinical or public health advice, parents will not be penalised for absence. This includes being required to quarantine.

They added that if a child was unable to attend school because they were in quarantine, then schools would be required to "offer each child a remote education".

One quarantine exemption included in the UK government's guidance is in the case of funerals. Individuals are allowed to break their 14-day isolation to go to the funeral of a family or household member.

In Italy, the government is to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas during the night-time in the first reimposition of restrictions as cases of coronavirus pick up, especially among younger people.

New cases in the past week in Italy were more than double those registered three weeks ago and the median age of people contracting the virus has dropped below 40, data showed. The new rules start today and will run until early September. Masks will be required between 6pm and 6am in areas close to bars and pubs. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

