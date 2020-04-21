Masks, distancing and delivery slots: The new rules for the weekly shop

With cabin fever setting in for many of us, the weekly shop has become a very different beast to the routine household task it was only a few months ago. Some of us relish the chance to get out of the house and do something useful; others are wary of spaces in which there are plenty of other people. There's no doubting, either way, it's become a bit of a minefield.

But we asked a few experts about the best way to get a grocery shop done safely, effectively and quickly, meaning that shopping is one less thing to worry about.

WHEN SHOULD I SHOP?

As many people are working from home, shoppers will notice that there is a post-5pm or weekend rush at many supermarkets.

"Although many more people are working from home, the most popular times to visit Aldi continue to be at the end of the week from Thursday to Sunday," explains an Aldi spokesperson. "However, we have noticed that some customers who have the flexibility are now shopping on Monday to Wednesday. Opening hours have been extended with stores opening from Monday-Sunday, 9am-9pm. Priority shopping hours for the elderly and those most vulnerable between 11am and 1pm daily."

If you're a key worker or frontline staff, many stores also offer priority access.

Tesco offer priority shopping to healthcare workers before 9am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and before 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for over-65s and carers.

"When store colleagues are limiting the number of customers in store, any frontline staff with a relevant form of ID will be allowed to enter the store as soon as social distancing guidelines permit," notes the Aldi spokesperson. "Priority access for frontline staff applies seven days a week, from 9am to 9pm."

Check your particular store for hours dedicated to elderly shoppers or frontline staff workers. In Marks & Spencer's food halls, for instance, the first hour of trading on certain days is dedicated to older/vulnerable shoppers and medical staff. They also note that afternoons are quieter times in-store (don't worry, they restock their shelves all day long).

WHAT TO BUY

Make a list for a substantial weekly shop; this ensures you will have to visit the supermarket fewer times in the week. Some stores still have restrictions on hand wash and sanitiser products (a spike in demand often follows government announcements), so try not to stockpile those. Many stores are noticing a shortage of flour , toilet roll and eggs - pick up what you need.

HOW CAN I STAY SAFE IN-STORE?

Stores are doing their best to keep customers safe while inside. "Sanitisation stations are now in place at the front of stores so it is easy for customers to self-hygiene and disinfect their hands as well as disinfectant to clean trolleys and baskets before doing their shop," notes Aldi's spokesperson. "Social distancing measures comprise of in-store posters and clear two-metre markings throughout the store including 2m distance markers on the floor at all tills. Perspex screens have been installed at checkouts across all 142 stores to offer extra protection for customers and staff (Tesco has installed similar features).

"Encouraging everyone to use a contactless payment method if they can, as it means fewer shoppers will have to handle cash or come into contact with the payment terminal. The limit for contactless payments has been increased to €50, which should mean that more people can make use of them. There is also no limit on Apple Pay and Google Pay which are both accepted in all stores."

It should go without saying that shoppers should practice social distancing inside the shop, too. Aldi are now encouraging customers to touch only the items they intend to buy, and it's certainly a measure that would go a long way in other stores, too.

CAN I BRING MY CHILDREN?

For many parents, this remains a huge issue for grocery shopping.

"Where possible, we are encouraging all customers to try and reduce the number of family members they bring with them into our stores," says Aldi's spokesperson. "We fully appreciate that this is not possible for all of our customers and stores will use their discretion."

Lidl Ireland, meanwhile, recommend that they are not brought if at all possible, but has not made a hard and fast rule. A spokesperson said: "There is a limit on how many are in the store at once and we are trying to make it as easy as possible for customers to maintain social distancing. We're hoping customers take responsibility in instances like this and don't shop with unnecessary group sizes."

On their website, Dunnes Stores suggests shopping at certain times to parents who would like to bring their children in-store.

"The social distancing safety measures we have implemented mean that there may be queuing at the store entrance," their statement reads. "Safety is our priority. If there are any queues, elderly and vulnerable customers and carers will be prioritised. We respectfully ask customers with children to avoid coming to the store during these hours and to shop at other times."

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

Disposable gloves are perfect, although there is no specific need to wear a mask. N95 masks are in short supply among healthcare workers at the moment. The official line from the HSE is that using a facemask is unlikely to be of any benefit if you are not sick.

SECURING A DELIVERY SPOT

If you're an able-bodied, young and healthy person, perhaps leave the supermarket delivery slots for those who need them more. With many over-70s cocooning and several vulnerable people preferring to sidestep the stores altogether, securing a delivery slot has become an exercise in futility.

SuperValu's Irish stores are franchised, so delivery times vary from store to store. A spokesperson notes that the company has hired additional drivers to meet demand, and that delivery slots are available within 1-3 days.

Buymie, the app through which you can buy Lidl items, notes that slots open up for customers every day (book as early in the morning as you can).

A spokesperson for Tesco, meanwhile, notes that the chain has been moving fast to meet the surge in demand, and they have introduced an over-65s priority service, which offers greater access to delivery slots.

"For grocery home shopping we have introduced a number of measures to help simplify our operations to best service our customers, these include increasing the number of pickers and drivers and starting earlier to pick orders in-store at 2am and 4am," a spokesperson says. "Measures like these have enabled us to open new delivery slots for home delivery and Click + Collect services over the coming days and weeks. Our slot availability is refreshed daily, so we recommend keeping an eye on our website for the latest slot availability." To register for the over-65s service, call (01) 215 2002.

DO I NEED TO CLEAN MY GROCERIES?

There is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of the coronavirus. But the virus can survive on surfaces, including plastic, so the Irish Global Health Network advises that people should wipe down any packaging with a disinfectant wipe once it's brought home (scrub fruit and vegetables for 2 seconds with water). Alternatively, leave non-perishable foods in a safe place for 72 hours; like the porch or utility room. Don't forget to wash your hands after unpacking your groceries, too.

BUY DIRECT & GET IT DELIVERED

Hate the idea of a supermarket, or frustrated at the wait times for online delivery? A handy way to circumvent the supermarkets - and keep Irish suppliers and food producers on an even financial keel - is to buy direct from them.

Slow Food Ireland are constantly updating their list of artisan producers, independent retailers, restaurants and cafés that are providing an online delivery service. Elsewhere, Shop Local Online (shoplocalonline.ie) has just launched, and helps shoppers find the nearest businesses that offer home delivery.