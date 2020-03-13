'Many more families in UK will lose loved ones before their time' - warns Johnson

New steps: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife Sophie exhibited flu-like symptoms after she visited Britain for a speaking engagement. photo: justin tang

Many more families will "lose loved ones before their time" from coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned last night, as he called on anyone with a cough or fever to stay at home.

Health chiefs said that up to 10,000 people in Britain may have become infected as the prime minister laid out fresh measures to slow down the virus.

The nuanced response contrasted with measures announced by other countries yesterday, which included school closures, flight bans and sports events being abandoned, but Mr Johnson insisted his was the right approach.

From today, anyone in the UK suffering from a cough or fever for more than a few hours will be ordered to isolate for a week. Within weeks, whole families will be asked to remain at home for a fortnight if one person is infected.

All pensioners could be asked to stay indoors for around three months from later in the spring or early summer to avoid picking up the infection when the outbreak is likely to peak.

Suffering

The number of diagnoses in Britain stands at 590, with 10 deaths - although officials believe the number of cases being found in intensive care units indicates thousands more are suffering.

Almost 11pc, or £160bn (€180bn), was wiped off the value of the FTSE 100 share index as fears over Covid-19 caused its worst one-day fall since 1987. The value of companies worldwide has slumped by €13.5trn over the past month, prompting fears of a recession.

As the British government ended its "contain" strategy and moved into the "delay" phase, Mr Johnson warned the country was in the grip of "the worst public health crisis for a generation".

In the US, President Donald Trump faced demands to be checked for the virus after meeting a Brazilian official who had tested positive.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said he would discuss a G7 initiative on coronavirus with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump's ban on travel from Europe to the US has prompted fears that people will simply cross the Atlantic via Ireland and Britain, which are exempt.

The British Home Office does not track the movements of EU citizens, meaning they could come to Britain and then go on to America undetected by the US authorities, circumventing the restrictions.

Heathrow and other British airports are braced for a surge of people seeking to reach the US from the 26 European countries placed on the banned list by Mr Trump.

That could bring new pressure on the airports and increase the risk of contagion, given some EU countries have higher infection rates, and create confusion at border checkpoints.

Flight prices to the US from Europe soared yesterday ahead of the restrictions coming into effect at midnight today, with one flight from Paris going for $20,000 (€22,500).

Mr Trump's suspension of travel affects EU countries in the Schengen Area. Ireland, which along with Britain is outside the zone, is also effectively exempt. The ban includes people who visited those countries in the last 14 days.

US citizens, their immediate family and other US permanent residents are unaffected, provided they are screened for the virus.

Mr Trump faced a fierce backlash to the announcement on a number of fronts. The president was accused of misrepresenting the restrictions after he and his officials had to clarify a number of points.

Mr Trump said the ban would apply to the "tremendous amount of trade and cargo" travelling from Europe to the US.

He later tweeted that goods would not be impacted, only people.

Yesterday, it emerged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie were in self-isolation after she came down with flu-like symptoms and was tested for the new coronavirus.

Oscar-winning American actor Tom Hanks tested positive in Australia, where he is on a film shoot.

Meanwhile, Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance for the first time since 1962 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the head of Iran's central bank, requested a $5bn (€4.5bn) emergency loan to help fight the outbreak.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, said the appeal was made as soon as the IMF announced support for affected countries.

The request may be opposed by the United States, which has been pursuing a policy of applying "maximum pressure" on the Iranian economy.

Iran yesterday identified 1,075 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 10,075. The death toll stands at 429.

Satellite images also emerged showing what appeared to be fresh excavations at a graveyard in Qom, the city where the Iranian outbreak began. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

