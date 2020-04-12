Man (20s) who coughed at garda and said he had coronavirus charged

The trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl his wife had been minding in their family home has been told that the man hurt the child by rubbing her. (PA)

A man (20s) who allegedly said he had coronavirus and coughed at a garda has been charged.

The man is among one of three men who have been arrested following a number of public order incidents in the early hours of Sunday in Ballinagh, County Cavan.

All three men were detained at Cavan Garda Station.

The man has been charged in connection with this in addition to the public order incidents.

A man in his late teens has also been charged with public order offences while a man in his 40s was released with an adult caution.

Both men will appear before Cavan Circuit Court this morning.

