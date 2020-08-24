Makers of potential Covid-19 vaccine in discussion to supply EU countries

Major developments are underway to be ready to secure supplies of a Covid-19 vaccine for Ireland and other EU member states.

Several experimental vaccines are now being trialled and the hope is that one or more will be successful – sparking a race for the first supplies.

It was announced today that a second company working on an experimental Covid-19 vaccine has said it has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses to member states.

Moderna said the discussions are intended to ensure that member states have to its vaccine if successful.

It is currently in the phase three trial stage and enrolment of around 30,000 participants to help test the vaccine is on track to complete in September. Moderna is scaling up global manufacturing to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

In Europe, the company is working with its strategic manufacturing partners, Lonza of Switzerland and ROVI of Spain, for manufacturing and fill-finish outside of the United States.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has already revealed that Ireland is trying to secure around two million doses of a separate potential vaccine which is also undergoing trials.

The Irish government,through an EU alliance, is putting down an advance multi million euro payment to get early supplies of an experimental vaccine being developed by Oxford University and the drug company Astra Zeneca.

Hopes are being pinned on a number of potential vaccines but they could still fall at the final hurdle.

They need to be effective and safe before being administered to the public.

