There have been two further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 303 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

This is the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid December.

There has now been a total of 240,945* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 167 are men and 135 are women.

The median age is 32 years old while 75pc are under 45 years of age.

Read More

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “There are many reasons for hope as we head into a new week;

1. People’s efforts continue to make a real difference; by keeping our social contacts low we are making it much harder for COVID-19 to spread

2. This morning we had the lowest number of people newly hospitalised with COVID-19 since the end of November

3. Last week the millionth vaccine was given and this week should see a step-change in the number of doses administered

4. All of our children are going back to school tomorrow

5. From tomorrow we can travel within our county

“If we can maintain this progress, vaccines and the basic public health measures with which we are all so familiar are our way out of this pandemic," said Dr Glynn.

As of 8am today, 213 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 8 2021, 1,045,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

735,997 people have received their first dose

309,922 people have received their second dose

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland Read More

Online Editors