Love beats lockdown: Couple reunited after seven months

A German-Brazilian couple kept apart by coronavirus restrictions have been reunited after Germany eased border controls for unmarried couples who can prove their relationships preceded the pandemic.

Florian Mehler (41), from Wiesloch near Frankfurt, had not seen his girlfriend Renata Alves (40) since she returned to her native Brazil in January after visiting him in Germany.

"We had to get so much paperwork together, unbelievable," said Mr Mehler after he hugged Ms Alves at Frankfurt Airport. "I did ask myself why couples didn't count, as the love we have is the same as with married couples. But now she is finally here!"

Most European Union borders have been closed to non-EU travellers since March, unless they are essential workers or married to an EU resident. Berlin's decision to allow people from countries it considers a high coronavirus risk - such as Brazil - to join their German partners followed a social media campaign under the hashtags #LoveIsEssential and #LoveIsNotTourism.

Ms Alves took a test at the airport and will stay at Mr Mehler's home until the results come in. The couple met online a year ago.

Irish Independent