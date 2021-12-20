Long queues for the booster jab mean some are turned away from vaccine centres

Some vaccination centres were forced to turn people away as the clamour for the booster jab led to long queues yesterday.

They formed from early morning as thousands of people, many aged in their 40s, arrived at walk-in centres.

People aged in their 40s were able to get their booster jabs from yesterday.

Dublin’s Citywest opened at 8.30am but by 10am the HSE announced that walk-in capacity had been reached.

There were reports of other centres turning away people temporarily, although in some places the queues were described as moderate.

Friends Anita McCormack and Tracy Hutchin, both from Lucan, travelled together to Citywest to get their jab.

“We left the house at about 7.30am and by the time we came here we gave up on parking and we actually drove to the shopping centre and parked and walked over. So, at about 9.50am we joined the queue,” Ms Hutchin said.

“We wanted to get it so we could spend more time with family and friends and also because of the new variant,” said Ms McCormack. “The case numbers are going up and the initial vaccination isn’t as effective as it was against any of the variants,” she added as she noted that she was getting the jab in the interest of “self-protection and protecting others at the same time”.

Donal and Jenny O’Brien, originally from Offaly and Cork respectively but now living near Citywest, joined the queue at 8.30am and were jabbed just before noon.

Read More

While the couple, both in their 40s, said it was a “long and cold” wait, they said the queue was managed well.

Ms O’Brien said that, given the current high rates of the virus, they were happy to get a booster. “Get it done for Christmas I guess…I think we’ve done every thing we can do and that’s all you can do.”

The couple said that while they felt better protected after getting the booster, they would be careful when socialising over Christmas.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said it is a “cruel blow” for people to enter another Christmas period with Omicron, which is more transmissible, at our doorstep.

“What is becoming clear is that this has a considerable advantage over Delta and will displace it in all countries in the coming weeks. And even if a lower proportion of cases translates through to hospitalisation and ICU, that will create considerable pressure on an already exhausted and fatigued healthcare system,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

Elsewhere, pharmacists reported a surge in the number of ‘vaccine hesitant’ people now seeking their first jab.

Nigel Moloney, who runs CarePlus Pharmacy in Carrigaline, Cork, said: “It is something we have particularly noticed over recent weeks.

“There has been enormous demand for the booster jab because of the Omicron variant, but the number of people now seeking their first jab is also quite significant.”

Particularly noteworthy were the number of people from Eastern Europe now seeking their first vaccine dose. He said there are a number of reasons for people seeking their first vaccination, including concern over Omicron, and the belief that sufficient time has elapsed to satisfy some people that the vaccines are safe and effective.

But, most prominent of all, there is a growing concern amongst the non-vaccinated that they will pay a high price going forward in terms of restrictions on their lifestyle.

Read More