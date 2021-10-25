| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Long Covid ordeal: ‘An illness that puts you on your deathbed at 23 makes you think a lot’

Dylan Kelly (right) had his life put on hold after suffering long Covid Expand

Close

Dylan Kelly (right) had his life put on hold after suffering long Covid

Dylan Kelly (right) had his life put on hold after suffering long Covid

Dylan Kelly (right) had his life put on hold after suffering long Covid

Kurtis Reid

Dylan Kelly couldn’t have had a better university life.

The 23-year-old student from Bangor was living the dream — a member of the swimming society, a keen footballer, orchestra violinist, student ambassador — all while studying chemistry at The University of Manchester, made possible through his All-Ireland scholarship as a result of three A*s and an A at A-level.

He studied abroad in Canada, spent a summer as a camp counsellor, and regularly came back to Belfast for parties and outings with friends.

Most Watched

Privacy