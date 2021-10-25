Long Covid ordeal: ‘An illness that puts you on your deathbed at 23 makes you think a lot’

Dylan Kelly couldn’t have had a better university life.

The 23-year-old student from Bangor was living the dream — a member of the swimming society, a keen footballer, orchestra violinist, student ambassador — all while studying chemistry at The University of Manchester, made possible through his All-Ireland scholarship as a result of three A*s and an A at A-level.

He studied abroad in Canada, spent a summer as a camp counsellor, and regularly came back to Belfast for parties and outings with friends.

It was a life many young people could only wish for, he was even on the path to a further degree in medicine to fulfil his dream of helping people as a doctor.

But what Dylan couldn’t foresee were that his dreams and the fun, active life he had known were all about to stop due to a battle with long Covid and chronic fatigue syndrome, which has now left him confined to a wheelchair and spending most of his life in bed.

“February 2020 is when everything started going downhill,” says Dylan, who now spends his days in his childhood bedroom, updating his followers on social media where he often makes funny videos referencing his illness as an attempt to look on the bright side.

“My degree was going fine but I had flu symptoms — cough, sore throat, no smell or taste and at this point, Covid was still pretty new, things weren’t closing but my symptoms were identical. I wouldn’t usually go to a doctor for something like that, but my lymph nodes were swollen and I couldn’t concentrate on my work.”

Despite all too familiar symptoms, Dylan was told by his doctors in Manchester it couldn’t be Covid-19 because he hadn’t been travelling.

"At first, they thought it was glandular fever, but I quickly tested negative for that. That’s when I was finally told it was thought I had pneumonia,” he explains.

Alone in Manchester and feeling like he wasn’t getting the help he needed from his doctors, Dylan looked to coming home.

"My mum said to me it would be best I just come home because it was going to be Easter break soon. I say yes because at that point I wasn’t even well enough to go into the labs at uni or work on my projects. Little did I know, I’d never be back to Manchester,” he said.

Although he didn’t have much luck getting a diagnosis in England, Dylan didn’t find much more in Northern Ireland.

He explained: “I was in and out of A&E explaining to doctors I’m still experiencing all my symptoms and was just told ‘it’s just post-viral symptoms, you’ll be okay in a couple of weeks’ and every time I would go back, I would just get a new deadline.”

Struggling to get answers, his health getting worse and now having been informed in retrospect it was likely Covid-19 he had in February, Dylan and his family finally had enough.

“I felt like I was going crazy because I felt so ill even though my blood tests were always normal.”

He decided to get a specialist's opinion.

“He put me on all types of treatments, like steroids and high dose melatonin, but nothing made me improve. It seemed like my health was just getting worse and there was nothing I could do about it,” he recalled. Despite dealing with debilitating symptoms, Dylan, who has since developed both long Covid and chronic fatigue, wasn’t letting go of his goals to become a doctor just yet.

“I was applying to med schools, but the only one I cared about getting into was Queen’s University. At this point, I genuinely thought I’d be better,” he said.

But much like his health at the time, it wasn’t going to be plain sailing.

“During my interview for the course, I had vomit coming up my throat into my mouth — but I wouldn’t let it stop me,” he said. "I got a place at the end, which was a massive achievement.”

Sadly, Dylan said afterwards his health eventually got to the point where it prevented him from actually being able to attend Queen’s. This is when Dylan finally had enough, asking the specialist if his long Covid could possibly be myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome or ‘ME/CFS’ as it is more commonly known.

That’s when he and his family finally got the confirmation they had been hoping for — after six months of illness, Dylan was advised by his doctors they believed this to be the case.

“I think technically the diagnosis is post-Covid ME/CFS. I was previously mild but now I’m in the severe category which means I’m generally confined to my bed and need a wheelchair if I go out. I can’t do anything I enjoy without putting my health at risk — I’ve lost everything."

On top of dealing with an illness during the pandemic, Dylan also shared his frustrations with the health service.

He wanted to be prioritised for vaccination, considering he was clinically vulnerable, but was told he did not fit the criteria.

Then, when he was about to get the second dose, he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time which complicated his already fragile health.

“I think my chest pain has become worse due to that reinfection and certainly hasn’t helped overall either.”

Earlier this year, data from the Office for National Statistics suggested 400,000 people in the UK have reported having symptoms of long Covid for at least a year after their initial infection.

Many who have experienced the side effects of Covid-19 recovery have also shared their experiences with fatigue, muscle pain and ‘brain fog’.

Dylan’s experience has been something similar, warning before this interview it would take time for him to tell his story because “my energy levels are very low”.

“It can be difficult for people, even friends, to understand that I’m not always able to physically keep up with a conversation,” he said. “I usually end up with brain fog so bad I don’t even make sense.”

He says this wouldn’t have been so bad if Northern Ireland approached the side effects in the same way as England.

“We still don’t have long Covid clinics in Northern Ireland despite England having hundreds. If I was able to get to a clinic, I don’t think I would be as bad now.”

Dylan is still hopeful he will recover and eventually return to his medical studies.

“I have so much experience now with doctors as a patient, I know exactly what kind of doctor I want to be,” he says.

“Having an illness that basically puts you on your death bed at 23 teaches you a lot about life and yourself. If I became healthy tomorrow, I would be so excited by the endless possibilities — I don’t even know what I’d do first. I feel like a wise old man, supporting my friends from the sidelines wishing the best for them, if I never get to experience my full 20s and 30s then at least I can live through them.”