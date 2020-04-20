Lone parents whose child maintenance payments have stopped can get boost in State support

LONE parents who have seen child maintenance payments stop during the coronavirus can get a boost in State support for 12 weeks. Photo posed

The government made the announcement amid concern that job losses due to the pandemic has seen a fall in the payment of child maintenance to lone parents, mostly single mothers.

Senior government official Liz Canavan said: "We are aware that there may be some situations where are one parent family recipient is no longer receiving maintenance for their child because the other parent has lost a job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In these cases the Department [of Social Protection] advises that the One Parent Family recipient contact their local Intreo Centre and provide it with a letter stating that they are no longer receiving the maintenance payment.

"The Department will then revise their One Parent Family payment on that basis for a period of 12 weeks."

After that period the parent's means may be reassessed following a review.

Ms Canavan said: "As the Family Courts are not hearing maintenance cases during the pandemic, this situation is being carefully monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure that those lone parents do not have to face any further difficulties or hardship at this time."

Separately, Ms Canavan said that new parents can now register the birth of their child online through the gov.ie/deasp webpage.

This means new parents don't have to register in person to facilitate social distancing

She said registering a legal requirement but also allows for a child to be enrolled in a school and get a passport.

Electronic registration of birth will also allow for the child benefit payment to begin without delay, she added.

Online Editors