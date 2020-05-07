| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Locked down with my parents: 'You can't starfish in a single bed'

Think quarantine is hard on your own? Try moving back in with your mum and dad when you're nearly thirty, writes Emma Kelly

Emma Kelly pictured working from home with her parents Tony and Antoinette during lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Emma Kelly is living with her parents again after seven years of independence in London Expand

Close

Emma Kelly pictured working from home with her parents Tony and Antoinette during lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Emma Kelly pictured working from home with her parents Tony and Antoinette during lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Emma Kelly is living with her parents again after seven years of independence in London

Emma Kelly is living with her parents again after seven years of independence in London

/

Emma Kelly pictured working from home with her parents Tony and Antoinette during lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Whether you're living alone or with housemates, self-isolating or cocooning, or trying to home-school while holding down a job, we're all having to make adjustments in lockdown. Schedules have been upended, relationships are under strain, whether long distance or a bit too close, and those four walls are getting more testing by the day.

Thanks to my truly laughable timing, I'm having to adjust to life at home in quite a different way. Days before lockdown began, I flew into Dublin Airport, armed with three bags carrying my life's possessions that had been ruthlessly whittled down to adhere to British Airways baggage allowances. After seven and a half years of living in London, I was moving back home to Dublin.

While my escape from the UK was a bit frantic and tainted with the fear of the airports closing down, it was planned. In late 2019, I decided that for my own mental health, I needed to move back home to be with my friends and family.