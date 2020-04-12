As summer approaches here in Saudi, the Irish community based here in the Kingdom are looking on with a growing sense of unease at the ever changing and rapidly escalating Covid-19 global news.

We are also coming to terms with the fact that we will most likely not be travelling home any time soon.

While we are safe here in Riyadh, there are some personally difficult aspect of all this Covid-19 pandemic and one of those aspects is the realisation that we are unlikely to be escaping the Arabian summer heat for the green fields of home in order to see our family and our friends any time soon.

Here in Saudi there are many in the Irish community who are working on the frontline. These dedicated professionals are making us all so proud with their skilled and resilient efforts to care for the Saudi community.

There is also our own embassy based in Riyadh - the team there have been very supportive, making themselves available to anyone who needs assistance, at any time.

The crisis management initiatives taken by the Saudi officials to protect its population of 34.7 million have been swift and proactive, as they put in place strict precautionary measures to eliminate the spread of the virus.

Like other countries around the GCC, we are observing a 24-hour curfew which the government put in place across five Saudi cities, including the capital Riyadh where many of us live.

Their specific aim is to reduce contact amongst citizens and residents by 90pc, and they remind us daily that the impact of these measures over the next few weeks primarily depends on public cooperation and our commitment to follow the directives from the local authorities. They have communicated with us transparently and daily through the various local English news channels and by social media.

We are also warned that failure to comply will be costly, and fines will be enforced. For a Saudi National, this means that a first time offender will be fined €2,500. For a second offence it’s €5,000 plus 10 days in jail.

Expats and other non-national offenders will be automatically deported as soon as the authorities can put you on a flight out of the Kingdom. While you wait for flights in and out to resume, you can ponder the error of your ways in jail, and this may turn into a considerably long and uncomfortable wait.

The authorities in Saudi have also provided an unprecedented level of financial support to the health care sector €1.37 billion to be exact. They have also said that anyone who needs care will get it, regardless of their particular situation, which is reassuring.

Yet, challenges remain and we too are facing the same problems as Ireland; a lack of supply of critically important medical devices usually sourced from the global markets and lack of commitment by some people to follow the precautionary measures.

We are keeping our spirits up by supporting each other in new ways and more regularly which is wonderful. We talk daily on the various devises at our disposal, Microsoft Teams works well, as does Zoom and Facebook Messenger.

Most of us at this stage are working from home, and most of us don’t leave the confines of our resident compounds. So it’s hard not to feel a little like Pauline Collins from the movie Shirley Valentine, waking up day after day to say good morning to the kitchen appliances.

But I guess if we look on the bright side, this is a time for us to indulge in some self-development and exercise the right side of the brain by being more creative with this time.

We are all making more time for each other whether it’s a virtual tea break with family and friends back home or in the Kingdom.

But a virtual hug will never replace a real hug from your loved ones and while we do our best to replicate mum’s home cooked roasts, nothing will replace getting together around the Sunday table with family and friends. Here’s hoping we get to see you all soon.

Love from Riyadh.

Online Editors