| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Students' voices are being disregarded - our summer has been stolen from us'

As controversy mounts around the postponement and cancellation of state exams, Irish students share their opinions and stories in this special edition of our 'Lockdown Letters' series

Rosa Lorenz (18) from Drumcondra who has written to Minister Joe McHugh about postponing the Leaving Cert. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 23rd April 2020 Expand
Padraig Moran (18) Colaiste An Atha Kilmuckridge, County Wexford Expand
Adam O&#039;Leary (18) attends Castleknock College in Dublin 15 Expand
Rosa Lorenz (18) from Drumcondra who has written to Minister Joe McHugh about postponing the Leaving Cert. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 23rd April 2020 Expand

Close

Rosa Lorenz (18) from Drumcondra who has written to Minister Joe McHugh about postponing the Leaving Cert. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 23rd April 2020

Rosa Lorenz (18) from Drumcondra who has written to Minister Joe McHugh about postponing the Leaving Cert. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 23rd April 2020

Padraig Moran (18) Colaiste An Atha Kilmuckridge, County Wexford

Padraig Moran (18) Colaiste An Atha Kilmuckridge, County Wexford

Adam O&#039;Leary (18) attends Castleknock College in Dublin 15

Adam O'Leary (18) attends Castleknock College in Dublin 15

Rosa Lorenz (18) from Drumcondra who has written to Minister Joe McHugh about postponing the Leaving Cert. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 23rd April 2020

Rosa Lorenz (18) from Drumcondra who has written to Minister Joe McHugh about postponing the Leaving Cert. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 23rd April 2020

/

Rosa Lorenz (18) from Drumcondra who has written to Minister Joe McHugh about postponing the Leaving Cert. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 23rd April 2020

Students around the country respond to the postponement and cancellation of state exams.

'The Minister cannot treat us like kids and expect us to behave like adults'

Padraig Moran (18) Colaiste An Atha Kilmuckridge, County Wexford

My name is Padraig Moran and I am a sixth-year student who, after recent announcements, is left lost.

Related Content