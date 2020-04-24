Students around the country respond to the postponement and cancellation of state exams.

Padraig Moran (18) Colaiste An Atha Kilmuckridge, County Wexford

My name is Padraig Moran and I am a sixth-year student who, after recent announcements, is left lost.

On Friday, April 10, the decision was made to push the Leaving Cert examinations back to late July. This will be remembered by me, and by thousands of other students, as the day their summer was stolen.

Minister Joe McHugh must realise that, since the beginning of this pandemic, the playing field has not been fair. I am lucky to be in a home where I feel safe and receive the necessary support, but I feel for other students who face more complicated situations.

Everybody's home is different. The minimum services required by every student is not available to every student.

How can a student's internet connection from the west coast be expected to compete with a student's internet connection in Dublin city centre?

How does the minister expect students who have not heard from their teachers in weeks to compete with students who are participating in daily online classes?

If this is adequate enough to prepare a student for their final exam, why do we have teachers at all?

The announcement was made and instantly it was mentioned that meetings would be held with the teachers' unions.

This is very important as teachers are just as involved in these exams as we are and I believe that they wish for the best for their students.

What I don't understand is why the students' voices are being completely disregarded.

We also have a union. A survey was held by this union, with predicted grades being most popular and postponement of the exams being the least. Our union was only allowed to meet with the decision makers half an hour before the decision was made public.

It is impossible to consult stakeholders (the most important ones) and make a decision in half an hour.

How do we make a change if we are being totally disregarded?

The summer was a target for all of us, but now it's gone. We will miss the final few school days with our friends. We will never get to properly thank our teachers. We will never graduate. There will be nothing.

As I waited for the announcement, I was hoping for a predicted grade system.

Many other countries have cancelled their exams for the good of student welfare. What an example we have set!

I understand that these are unforeseen circumstances we are living through. But surely they require unforeseen measures.

The Minister for Education has set a desperately bad example because these students will grow to believe that their government doesn't care.

We might be young, but we are completely aware of the misery inflicted by Covid-19.

We see the death, we see the pain and we too feel the struggle. With no vaccine, these exams could pose a threat to not only our safety, but the safety of people around us. Is this exam worth a human life?

Minister McHugh should listen to his students. He cannot treat us like kids and expect us to behave like adults.

'It is unfair that our futures should bear the consequences of the present affliction'

Rosa Lorenz (18) Dominican College, Griffith Avenue, Dublin

I am a sixth-year student who feels let down by her political representatives and, indeed, by the Irish education system as a whole.

I find the recent decisions made by the Department of Education regarding this year's Leaving Certificate to be dreadfully ill-considered.

I am not writing this letter to chastise Minister Joe McHugh about this decision, but to encourage him to re-evaluate his dismissal of predicted grades in favour of postponing the Leaving Cert.

The prospect of a delayed Leaving Cert is causing distress amongst students and teachers alike. Minister McHugh argues that postponing our exams will alleviate some of the stress that we are under, yet in reality this will only prolong it.

Many of us have worked exceptionally hard over the past year and consider this extension to be demoralising and unmanageable.

We have been denied access to an education at a critical point of the year due to social-distancing regulations. This is necessary for the safety of our society, but the minister must recognise that he has placed us at an academic disadvantage.

He argues that we may continue our learning at home but fails to consider that not all students have access to the same domestic advantages. Many students have no quiet place to study at home, access to a laptop or even a working broadband connection. Students in emergency accommodation or direct provision are at a particular disadvantage.

Minister McHugh also seems to work off the assumption that all teachers can continue to work with us. This, unfortunately, is not the case as many teachers with young children at home have less time to devote to their students.

To expect us to sit exams in August after five months removed from a school setting is completely unreasonable.

How is a set of exams, sat by students in the midst of a global pandemic following five months of self-directed learning, more representative of our academic potential than the work we have produced over the last two years?

This is a period of great uncertainty; many of us are suffering mentally from the impacts of social distancing. A large proportion of us will inevitably face bereavement ahead of these exams and some of us will fall ill ourselves. Is it fair to expect us to continue our studies despite this?

The minister's decision is inherently biased against students of lower socio-economic backgrounds, as well as students living in rural settings.

Many students' performance will be substandard due to the impacts of Covid-19 on their mental and physical health. It is unfair that our futures should bear the consequences of the present affliction.

I entreat Minister McHugh to reassess his decision against predicted grades.

Teachers are only human and would probably give higher grades to their favourite students

Adam O'Leary (18) attends Castleknock College in Dublin 15

Students and teachers alike have shared much criticism in relation to the decision to move the Leaving Cert to late July. However, as a sixth year-student myself, I fully believe that this is the best case scenario.

The decision avoids the impractical idea of predicted grading while students will have their exams finished as soon as it will be safe for them to do so.

The lack of clarity surrounding the exams has caused a large amount of stress and anxiety for sixth-year students.

Despite this, I simply do not believe that instructing teachers to create an all-but subjective percentage for their students is the correct way of dealing with this situation.

In a perfect world, the grades awarded to students would be based on their past achievements and a fair, professional speculation.

We are fortunate enough to have one of the best education systems in the world, which is largely down to the dedication and talent of our educators. However, we cannot just ignore the fact that teachers are still human and are going to be swayed by their personal thoughts and feelings.

In this way, the students who stand to benefit the most in terms of how their grades improve from their pre-Leaving Cert exams in February, are the students with a more direct and positive relationship with their teachers.

If predicted grades are utilised, students will now be rewarded somewhat based on their likeability and social skills while their hard work and competence become less important criteria.

I would hate to see that a student doesn't achieve the grade that they deserve simply because they do not get on well with their respective teacher.

Unless the Government can create a system or algorithm that can fairly distribute grades to students in the coming weeks, there is only one probable solution.

I personally feel that the Leaving Certificate must be slightly delayed. This idea is going to be met with strong opposition from students who wouldn't wish to sacrifice any of their summer holidays, but a few weeks is a small price to pay to ensure that a set of exams that might decide the rest of your life will be conducted properly.

A delay of the Leaving Cert by even up to three weeks would make a massive difference to all students, as they can finally wrap up the course, rectify any issues and still get a substantial amount of revision completed.

I felt comforted by Leo Varadkar's announcement that the State examinations will definitely take place. This measure gives students some assurance, and puts the fate of the results they will receive back in their control.

These exams will do what they have been designed to do: give high points to those who have worked.

We are living history. The challenges posed by Covid 19 are similar the world over but everybody’s experience of this emergency will be different. In this special series, ‘Lockdown Letters' gives our readers at home and across the globe an opportunity to share their stories about how the Coronavirus and the measures to tackle its spread are impacting their lives in these unprecedented times.

Please email your submission (400 words max.) to stories@independent.ie along with a photograph. We will publish as many letters as possible on Independent.ie and a selection in print every week.