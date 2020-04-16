'Please help the young people that hold the future of Ireland together' - Leaving Cert student's plea to the Government

I am a 6th year student from a school in a disadvantaged area.

The teachers in our schools have helped us incredibly during these difficult times, but I believe we still do not have the resources we need to show our full abilities in the leaving certificate exams.

It's harder on us as we do not have the money to pay for online grinds and such. Some of us do not have computers, Wi-Fi or even phones.

These exams have hindered our thoughts for the last six years. Every single year, being closer to doing these long awaited exams, that basically decide our future.

Since the start of 5th year, my friends and I have been dreaming about the day where we’d leave the exam hall after our final exam and start living a stress free summer.

That is now not possible for us, but it goes beyond having a so-called 'free summer'.

Many students, especially in my area, won’t be able to attend school during the summer as they will have to take care of their younger siblings.

Many students will have to work and provide income for their families.

Many students will have to study in houses where domestic violence, abuse and addiction reigns.

Many students suffer from disabilities and the change in climate makes it harder for them to do work.

Many students will have to sit the exam grieving the loss of their loved ones as a result of the virus.

Other students won’t even be able to leave their houses until the pandemic is 100pc over, as their body could not handle Covid-19.

I'm calling on the Government to tell me how we are going to give our best shot at these exams, because to us it seems impossible.

In no way shape or form, are we saying that we have it hard, however these exams are going to evaluate our life and predict our future. This decision will hinder our future.

Going with predicted grades is something we have never done before, but we may have to adapt to that possible situation. Other countries are doing it, so why can’t we?

This situation is hard on everyone, however it is even harder on people living in disadvantaged areas because we are left alone battling not only a terrifying virus, but also with scarce resources. I can call myself lucky as I have everything I need, however I know people that do not. I want to be the voice for these people.

Please, consider all these factors before making big decisions.

Please be the Government you say you are and help the young people that hold the future of Ireland together.

We are living history. The challenges posed by Covid 19 are similar the world over but everybody’s experience of this emergency will be different. In this special series, ‘Lockdown Letters' gives our readers at home and across the globe an opportunity to share their stories about how the Coronavirus and the measures to tackle its spread are impacting their lives in these unprecedented times.

Please email your submission (400 words max.) to stories@independent.ie along with a photograph. We will publish as many letters as possible on Independent.ie and a selection in print every week.

Read More

Online Editors