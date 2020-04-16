On the 8th of April my husband Fionan and I became first time parents. Our parents became grandparents, our ten siblings became aunts and uncles and cocooned in Kilkenny, you will even find two newly anointed great-grandmothers.

We’ve been living in Portland, Oregon for the past two years. It’s a beautiful part of America that reminds us a lot of home with the rain, green fields and relaxed, friendly people.

Due to the rapid spreading of Covid-19, we have been advised by state authorities to 'shelter in place' since the end of March, but considering we follow the news at home so closely, we have been doing so since before St. Patrick’s Day. We weren’t taking any chances with a little one on the way.

As our baby is so new to the world, we wouldn’t have been leaving our apartment too much for the next few weeks anyway, so in reality we would have been going in a kind of quarantine now either way. That’s no hardship really as it’s for the best.

It’s the fact that our parents and families won’t get to meet our little boy any time soon that is having the biggest impact on us. There’ll be no introductions through the window or a quick wave as the car passes by.

A long planned family trip over to us for later this month can’t happen now so we don’t know when our baby will get to meet his extended family. We are also due to fly home in the summer but again, we don’t know if this will happen. That said, we are extremely lucky to have very good friends and neighbours in Portland who are keeping an extra special eye on us and our new addition.

There are so many stories of life milestones and times for celebration being put on hold because of Covid-19. While it’s sad now, we’re lucky enough to have our baby here safely and I think that when this is all over we will hug our loved ones tighter and not take our time together as much for granted.

And I for one, will be the first in line booking flights home to get the introductions underway!

We are living history. The challenges posed by Covid 19 are similar the world over but everybody’s experience of this emergency will be different. In this special series, ‘Lockdown Letters' gives our readers at home and across the globe an opportunity to share their stories about how the Coronavirus and the measures to tackle its spread are impacting their lives in these unprecedented times.

