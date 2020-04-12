What a different and strange world we live in.

I work as a Public Health Nurse and continue to visit people from birth to death. There is now a renewed anxiety and also a heightened sense of appreciation of the important things in life - primarily, one's health.

I love what I do and feel privileged to be allowed into people’s homes to offer support and whatever is needed at a particular time, never more so than now at this time of crisis.

I have long been a supporter of cocooning for new mothers (and partners) with their new baby. I have seen over the years that when parents can stay at home and be totally present with their baby, everything falls into place. The bonding process, the breastfeeding and the relationship between all concerned is nurturing, empowering and natural.

Now, with forced cocooning, there is no pressure on mothers to have everything perfect for in-laws and visitors. They can put themselves and their baby first.

I have always encouraged parents to cherish this beautiful once-off experience with their newborn. I reassure them that they have all the skills they need, to not only care for the new baby, but also to look after themselves. This baby knows their voice from being in the beautiful holding world of the womb and this continues after birth. I encourage them to trust their unconditional love, because it really works.

I know this to be true from personal experience, having visited my own daughter in the neo-natal unit for 100 days, after she was born prematurely in 2006. There is no greater love to give anyone than unconditional love. Now in this time of crisis, there is a real opportunity to see it work first hand. We can do our best to be real, be present and be authentic.

I also visit our amazing senior citizens, who are so wise and have come through so much themselves. I offer support, listening attentively to their concerns and addressing any additional needs. I explain that my extra layers of gloves, masks and aprons are not only protecting myself but also the person I am visiting.

In times of crisis, the main thing is to take people where they are at, without judgement and to provide appropriate care to themselves and the family. This I can, and will do, for as long as I am able and I can make a difference.

