Orla Dunne (5) pictured outside her home in Artane with a drawing she made for frontline staff, to thank them for looking after her grandfather Terry Tyrell

On the 16th March, our lives turned into a horror movie.

My dad developed a cough around 4pm after painting the kitchen all day. By the evening, he had a temperature and he was feeling really feeling unwell.

On Wednesday he eventually got hold of his doctor, who confirmed the symptoms were like Covid-19 and put him forward to be tested.

Days passed and Mam got sick too. She was fighting the virus while trying to look after him. All we could do was look through the window. There was still no sign of the test and he continued to deteriorate.

On Saturday we called an ambulance and he was brought to hospital, where they tested him and gave him an injection to stop the vomiting. They sent him home, saying he was too sick to be at home but too dangerous to be in hospital.

The poor man came home and was violently ill again. On the Monday, a full week after getting sick, his GP sent him straight to Beaumont Hospital. A nurse met him at the door and told my mam to wait in the car park. Nobody was allowed with him, and he couldn’t take his phone or even a change of pyjamas.

A while later, a nurse rang my mam to tell her he was being kept in. He was in ICU, given seven bags of fluid in the first day and he was on oxygen. His room was a bed, a bin and a phone that we could ring him on.

Thankfully his condition improved. He is one of the 33 people that was in ICU with him that made it out! My dad is now slowly recovering at home. Support from family, friends and neighbours is amazing.

His grandchildren are too young to really understand what is going on. Orla turned five the day after he got out. She says her best birthday present is having her grandad home. We couldn’t agree more!

She drew a picture for the window to thank all the frontline staff helping her grandad to get better. It’s a picture of him playing football on the road with her baby sister in his arms.

He is still symptomatic and was back in Beaumont last Monday giving blood samples to help combat the virus. It’s a long and bumpy road but we are the lucky ones, trying to stay positive and forever grateful to all the frontline staff.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

We are living history. The challenges posed by Covid 19 are similar the world over but everybody’s experience of this emergency will be different. In this special series, ‘Lockdown Letters' gives our readers at home and across the globe an opportunity to share their stories about how the Coronavirus and the measures to tackle its spread are impacting their lives in these unprecedented times.

