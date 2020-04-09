Lockdown Letters: 'Now that life has slowed down a pace, we are connecting with more people than we usually would'

I am one of the lucky ones - my job is secure and I can work from home.

I also have a beach within my 2km radius and for that I am so grateful. If this is taken away, I don’t know how I will cope, one day at a time I reckon.

I only listen to the news once a day, any more than that is too much. It’s overwhelming and all consuming. The first two weeks were spent alternating between days with tears and days without.

Now we have good days and bad days. There are five of us here in our house, a college student, a junior cert student, a third class kid and two adults. We have to make allowances for all of us having good days and bad days. Generally we are doing ok.

The college student was sent to A&E with chest pains in early March. She went into triage and we were summoned 15 minutes later to be told she had been put into isolation.

We couldn’t see her, she didn’t have her phone or belongings, nor could they be given to her. 36 hours later she was given the all clear, she was terrified, it happened so quickly and so dramatically.

The seriousness with which they took the risk ensured that we have taken all of the restrictions very seriously too. We are glad to only have to deal with the restrictions thus far.

We drop groceries to granny and grandad a few times a week and stand at the end of the driveway for a brief chat. I hate it and then am equally happy that they haven’t been affected yet.

We are learning how to use Zoom and have had some fun sessions with family and friends. In fact, sometimes I think now that life has slowed down a pace, we are connecting with more people than we usually would.

No school, no training, no matches We feel we can breathe a little and definitely are a less stressful household. There is a new appreciation of the simple things we ordinarily take for granted.

The kids succeeded in #projectgetaseconddog and our new puppy was collected on St. Patrick’s Day. She keeps us busy and everyone occupied and makes us laugh despite the toilet training and sleepless nights and destroyed belongings.

We will get through this!

We are living history. The challenges posed by Covid 19 are similar the world over but everybody’s experience of this emergency will be different. In this special series, ‘Lockdown Letters' gives our readers at home and across the globe an opportunity to share their stories about how the Coronavirus and the measures to tackle its spread are impacting their lives in these unprecedented times.

Please email your submission (400 words max.) to stories@independent.ie along with a photograph. We will publish as many letters as possible on Independent.ie and a selection in print every week.

Online Editors