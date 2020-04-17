Normally, as a post-primary teacher, my working day is regimented and time-kept by a bell.

This daily rhythm is punctuated by a series of interruptions and additions: morning assembly, supervision, little break, big break, staff-meetings, departmental meetings, committee meetings, parent-teacher meetings, twice-weekly football coaching, and the bread and butter tasks of correcting and lesson-planning.

With Leo Varadkar’s 12th March statement from Blair House, Washington, that seemingly ceaseless rhythm ended.

On the following morning, I found myself, like so many others, abruptly cut adrift, floating through the quiet unfamiliarity of my own house on a working morning, bewildered by the sudden shapelessness of the day. I felt simultaneously guilty and relieved to have a stable, secure teaching job when I knew that others would face much more terrifying uncertainties than me.

I got to work as best I could that morning, contacting students, reassuring exam groups, assigning work, and planning in the face of the unknown. In the background, on screens and in the airwaves, there was the pervasive noise of coronavirus chatter, unsettling, fascinating and compelling, in equal measure, a cacophony of urgent sound-bites and clamorous conjecture, competing for my attention at all times.

Life seemed oddly stretched between the surreal and the commonplace; it seemed simultaneously vivid, yet mundane. The tap dripped noisily in the kitchen. The post fell through the door with a clatter. My fiancée went to work and came back again. Everything was normal, yet nothing was normal.

As a history teacher, I was attuned to this mixed sensation, vaguely aware that I was now a living witness to an historic, if not epoch-defining moment. I wondered if this was what history actually felt like. This historical sensitivity brought with it another question; What will you do? The question echoed insistently, cartwheeling through various grammatical forms; What will you do? What would you do? What did you do? It gnawed at me.

Whether by result of some deep-seated, intoxicating patriotism or a more selfish regard for my own conscience and historical sensibility, I couldn’t help but feel compelled to help with what seemed akin to a national wartime effort.

As a teacher I knew my students would need me to continue working remotely, but I also knew that with this would come a new degree of flexibility. The facts of my circumstances, however, were not flexible and I felt that they compelled me to help. I am 28-years-old, as is my fiancée who I live with and our housemate who is 25. Thankfully, we are all in good health and none of us have dependants or vulnerable people for whom we must care.

And so, I began where most enquiries nowadays begin, with a Google search. Trawling through the results, I found an appeal on Twitter by Volunteer Ireland for volunteers to help with Covid-19 related responses.

In my mind, this entailed contact tracing, perhaps, or doing shopping for the elderly, or checking in on vulnerable people in the community. Had I known then what my voluntary work would turn out to entail, I may have been more reluctant to tick the “COVID RESPONSE” box when putting together my volunteer profile on the Dublin City Volunteer centre’s website. I didn’t know, so I ticked it fairly thoughtlessly. And I’m glad for that.

It was in the late afternoon of the following Wednesday that a worker from the volunteer centre called me. I was on my way home on my bike, with a backpack full of enthusiastically purchased DIY materials, when I felt my phone vibrate.

She introduced herself as a volunteer coordinator, thanking me for putting my name down to volunteer. With a degree of hesitancy, she then asked if I thought I would be comfortable working in a Covid-19 testing centre, greeting patients, checking details and managing the queue for swabbing.

She explained that she had received my details and that my profile suggested I might be a good candidate for this type of work. She was exceedingly professional, exuding a warmth and patience, making it abundantly clear that there would be no pressure to do this and that she understood it would not be work for everyone.

I stood, transfixed, my phone clasped to my ear, straddling my bike, by the side of the road, outside Glasnevin cemetery, which seemed fittingly ominous. Cars flashed past. Bikes whizzed by. As insignificant a decision as it really was, it seemed to me, hanging by my fingernails on the precipice of a yes or no answer, that the very axis of the world was wheeling beneath my feet.

The truth, of course, is that doctors, nurses, OTs, radiographers, carers, cleaning staff, caterers, porters and other hospital and nursing home workers are exposing themselves to Covid-19 every day, in cramped and sometimes chaotic, indoor settings.

The voluntary work, as the coordinator explained, would occur outdoors, with minimal person to person contact with patients. Nonetheless, the immediacy of having to decide made the choice seismic in my mind. Like others, I had seen camera phone footage circulated online of the drive-thru testing centre in Croke Park. Shaky images of anonymous, masked, hazmat-suited workers and large dramatic road signs floated through my mind: KEEP DRIVING. TURN OFF ENGINE. DO NOT GET OUT OF CAR.

I asked the coordinator if she could give me a day or two to discuss it with my fiancée and housemate, as, ultimately, if I were to contract Covid-19, I would very likely pass it on to them. She graciously accepted my request to stall and told me to call her if I had any other questions.

A couple of days later, and with my housemate now signed up and volunteering alongside me, I turned up for my first shift. The centre is located on the grounds of a GAA club, just off the M50. When we arrived, we were waved through at the gate by two friendly, yet assertive looking security guards, kitted out in hi-vis, gloves, masks and robo-cop sunglasses. We drove through an empty car park, sectioned into many spaces by a forest of bright, orange cones.

Two drive-though marquees stood at one end of the car park and we nervously noted the dramatic signs, mirror-images of the signage I had seen in those creepy, clandestine test-centre videos, replete with large, black lettering, imperative in tone and typeface.

Upstairs, in the repurposed clubhouse bar, we met the rest of the team, made up of volunteers like myself, HSE staff and nurses. People were stood in large circles for team discussions, appropriately distanced from one another. The same volunteer coordinator who had talked with me on the phone was there on the day, leading from the front.

She stressed the importance of hand-washing and physical distancing, underlining the need to follow hygiene protocol and the steps involved in dressing up and down before coming into this, the “clean room”. We, the volunteers, were briefed on our task, which was to welcome patients in their cars, issue information packages and face-masks to patients, take patient details and add patients to the queue for testing. Nurses would be conducting the actual swabbing procedure. Bedecked in masks, gloves, caps, coats and clipboards, we set to it.

A volunteer shift runs for between 4-5 hours, with a change in volunteer staff at lunchtime. The nurses work for the whole day. Typically, most patients seem friendly and understanding, glad to be receiving the test, tolerant of delays that can crop up. Other patients are understandably anxious, tense and frustrated. We must try and communicate with these patients in a friendly, non-threatening and clear way in order to put them at ease before they are swabbed by the nurses.

Throughout my first shift, cars rolled in constantly, at a rate of approximately two every five minutes. The sun beat down on what was a remarkably warm and sunny March day. By the end of the five hours, I was drained, as flattened as a busy day at school, the combination of adrenaline, heightened watchfulness, fresh air, sunshine and learning on my feet succeeding in tipping me over the edge of exhaustion.

The weeks since have been a blur of school work and volunteering wherein two entirely different, disjointed and unlikely worlds collide. In the afternoon, I sit quietly, reading, commenting on and correcting student work on my laptop. This is the world of the unusual familiar, where normality has become strange.

Classes happen in a virtual cyberspace. Students like and comment on assigned tasks and I correct, bleary-eyed, sitting in my kitchen, staring at a screen.

The other world is the world of the familiar unusual. This is the world of solitary drives down an empty Navan Road, being waved through at garda checkpoints on my way to a shift in the test-centre. I have now become used to this strange world, the standing, the waiting, the careful detailing of information.

In this world, I meet all walks of life, all colours, all backgrounds. Some laugh. Some cry. Many don’t seem too ill. Some struggle to talk, fighting for breath, clearly unwell. Some are infants, held in the hands of anxious parents. Some are elderly grandparents, chaperoned by anxious adult-children.

All of my fellow-volunteers and colleagues are incredible: patient, hard-working, good humoured. A rapport and camaraderie have built up between volunteers and among the nursing staff, at the centre. Moments of stolen laughter and funny anecdotes brighten each day.

Along with my colleagues and all of the students in school, I took a break over the Easter holidays. The testing centre I work in is not an acute centre and so it also suspended operations for a short while in order to allow for the national back-log in testing to clear, before taking on new work.

And so, for the moment, the days slid by slowly, neither totally strange nor completely familiar. Spring is in full throated song. I’m glad to be getting some rest, with time for writing, reading, running and dawn-chorus walks in the Phoenix park.

Neither strange nor familiar, at the end of each day, I’m still left wondering if this is what history feels like.

We are living history. The challenges posed by Covid 19 are similar the world over but everybody’s experience of this emergency will be different. In this special series, ‘Lockdown Letters' gives our readers at home and across the globe an opportunity to share their stories about how the Coronavirus and the measures to tackle its spread are impacting their lives in these unprecedented times.

Please email your submission (400 words max.) to stories@independent.ie along with a photograph. We will publish as many letters as possible on Independent.ie and a selection in print every week.

