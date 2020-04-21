I could be locked down in a worse place.

We are out here in Mallorca, have lots of space around us and it means you can stretch your legs and have a bit of freedom, which we all need at this time.

Yet despite saying that, this is a very, very strange time in of our lives.

I am sure I'm not alone in this, but it feels like I go through different phases of this on an almost hourly basis.

Half the time I am quite happy and content, thankful for what I have in life and glad to have some time to myself. I am in a nice country, the weather is good, I can keep my shorts on all day and it is good to have a break from the norm of life.

Television is fantastic these days and we can watch some series' that maybe we wouldn't have had time to watch.

We have been doing a little bit of binge-watching. We watched a French series called The Mantis with Carole Bouquet and my 15-year-old had not seen Layer Cake, which is a movie I was in a long time ago. Sadly, our DVD went on the blink and she only got halfway through it!

You find yourself doing odd jobs, things you would probably never have done if the world was as it was before and then you turn the news on and it can all feel quite oppressive.

The figures on death tolls are horrible.

I don't tend to watch the news on TV, but I am logging on to news every day looking at stories about this virus and you do find yourself getting addicted to them. I'm not sure if that is good for me, but it's hard to avoid it.

This thing eats away at every part of our life. What we do is no longer there for us and it is hard to get used to that. Not being able to go out and have a meal or see friends is very, very odds and we might never get used to this for as long as it continues.

It is hard to see how things get back to normal until we find a vaccine. What that normal will be, who knows. Will it ever be the same again?

There are some amazing things that have come out of this, such as clear air over major cities around the world and it really shows that radical change can impact the world very quickly, but it is hard to find joy amid this.

Then you turn on your TV and see Donald Trump and you struggle to comprehend it. This bumbling, loudmouth, bulling idiot running the world and disputing the expertise of medics. You run out of adjectives for the guy. He is beyond description at this stage.

I guess the hope is that the world will be a little different when this ends. Maybe we will all have a little different perspective and we will all try to work together a little more.

It would be nice to think that having lived through this as a planet, as a people, we will work out that we all need to work together to protect ourselves and everything that matters to us.

