'A lack of compassion for Irish visa holders in Australia - but people cannot be left with nothing'

Living on a visa in a foreign country comes with its restrictions. Six months working for one company then having to move on, back-breaking fruit picking for $5 per bucket for 88 days to qualify for your second year visa, and no access to Medicare here in Australia.

Not being eligible for welfare should you lose your job under ‘normal’ circumstances is resolvable and acceptable as we are not citizens, and we can replace that job easily with a new one as the workforce is thriving here.

However, being conspicuously absent from the government's assistance package in a national crisis with closed borders - not so normal. This is an emergency.

The running theme of uncertainty, dismay and disbelief on the minds of my peers and myself on temporary visas is somewhat daunting. The 1.1 million visa holders living in what once was a secure habitat, are now wondering if they will have a roof over their heads in a short few weeks.

A large percentage of those have been stood down from their jobs in the hospitality, retail and tourism industry. The security of my job, like many others is on the fence. I am nervous.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison still has not released a resolvable plan for the more than a million people in Australia on temporary visas who are excluded from the government’s job-keeper and other support payments. People cannot be left with nothing, with no income to survive.

It shouldn’t be so complex. But it seems having a grasp of compassion, or lack thereof, seems to be the issue here. See for example New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - an admirable leader doing her utmost best for her people; locals and internationals alike living and working in New Zealand.

For we are still your people should we not be citizens here in Australia, as we are living under your government and paying our taxes.

If it’s broken into fair technicalities; like residents of Australia, we pay taxes and we lodge our yearly tax return. I now pay the same amount of tax as a resident does, this tax supports the economy and aids funds such as the rescue package the government has rolled out.

I, like a million others, have been told we will not receive a cent of this during this crisis. Why should our hard earned and paid tax not be reciprocated to us during this pandemic? It should be our entitlement, even for a short period of time to get us through this crisis.

I have called this country home for nearly 4 years now. I have built a life and a career here. I am not ready to abandon the pathway built, and nor are others.

Online Editors