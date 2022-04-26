Lockdown and social distancing linked to global surge in hepatitis in young children

In total, 169 children have been diagnosed with hepatitis in 12 countries since last October, the World Health Organisation has said

Lockdown and social distancing have been linked by health chiefs to a surge of hepatitis cases in young children.

Officials said a lack of exposure to common infections during children’s formative years due to pandemic measures may be fuelling a global outbreak of the deadly liver disease.

In Britain, 114 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” have been reported since the first spate was detected in Scotland less than four weeks ago. UK health officials said they had detected as many cases in the past three months as they would normally expect to see in a year, with the vast majority involving children aged five and under.

They added that three-quarters of cases in Britain have been linked to adenoviruses, a viral infection that usually causes the common cold. If someone’s immune system cannot fend off the virus, it can develop into hepatitis.

Dr Meera Chand, who is heading the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) investigation, said the virus might be hitting young children hardest because lockdown restrictions meant they were not exposed to it in their early years.

This suggests “a susceptibility factor – so lack of prior exposure of that age group during the formative stages that they’ve gone through during the pandemic”, she said.

Speaking at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon yesterday, she said: “I think our leading hypothesis... would probably be that we have a normal adenovirus circulating. We may not have seen as much of it as we have for the past couple of years.

"But we have a co-factor affecting a particular age group of young children, which is either rendering that infection more severe or causing it to trigger some kind of an immunopathology.

“Co-factors include a lack of prior exposure of that particular age group during the formative stages they’ve gone through during the pandemic.”

Experts have previously raised concerns about the long-term impact of lockdown on children’s education and physical and mental health. However, this is the most serious potential health complication to have emerged so far.

In total, 169 children have been diagnosed in 12 countries since last October, the World Health Organisation has said. But liver experts said these cases might be the “tip of the iceberg”.

Around the world, 17 children have required liver transplants. One child has died.

While rates of adenoviruses in the UK fell to almost nothing during lockdown, between 200 and 300 cases are now being reported weekly, compared with rates of between 50 and 100 per week in a normal year, experts said.

There are also concerns that a common adenovirus could have mutated.

UK health officials have ruled out the Covid vaccine as a possible cause.

Officials are examining whether current or prior infections with Covid play a part, and they have not ruled out other factors such as a poison or environmental exposure, but said this seemed less likely, given the spread of cases.

Aikaterini Mougkou, from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, said the emerging trends were “really worrying” and appeared to reflect a rise in cases of adenoviruses after restrictions were eased.

Prof Deirdre Kelly, an expert in paediatric hepatology at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said the number of cases identified might continue to rise. She said: “I do think that what we’ve seen so far may be the tip of the iceberg because unless they’re yellow [with jaundice], it probably doesn’t come to medical attention. The other early symptoms are tummy ache, vomiting and diarrhoea – which aren’t very specific in children.”

While the latest figures are “huge” compared with normal trends, she said it was possible that some cases could “fade out” after spring as there is normally a bump in hepatitis infections of unknown cause at this time of year.

