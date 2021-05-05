Localised restrictions in Spain but life is slowly returning to normal in Italy: How Ireland compares to other EU nations

AFTER more than four months of lockdown, Ireland is finally set to open up again on May 10, with many other EU nations making similar plans to return to normal life.

From lockdowns to restrictions to vaccine roll-outs, here’s how Ireland compares to some of its fellow EU members.

Spain

Like many larger EU nations, Covid-19 restrictions in Spain have largely been decided on a local level, with each of the country's autonomous zones having various rules in place. In Valencia, for example, restrictions on the number of people allowed into bars and restaurants is being eased.

Recent elections that took place in Madrid saw the right-wing politician Isabel Diaz Ayuso come out on top, thanks in part to her refusal to shut down bars and restaurants. However, the region also has a higher incidence rate than the national average, with the highest occupancy of intensive-care units in Spain at 44pc.

Yesterday, Spain reached its first vaccine target: to have five million people (about 10pc of the population) vaccinated with two doses by the first week of May.

Italy

Much like Ireland, Italy began to leave its lockdown at the end of April, with bars, restaurants, cinemas and concert halls all partially reopening. For the first time in six months, outside table service will be permitted in the evening, although a 10pm curfew remains in place.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said yesterday that the country would welcome back tourists from other EU nations in mid-May. He hopes that EU nationals will not have to wait until mid-June for a green pass that would allow travel within the trading bloc.

These travel plans hinge on the vaccine rollout though, with about 11pc of Italy's population being fully vaccinated against the virus. In April, Italy became the first European country to require that healthcare workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

France

On Monday, France began its phased plan to leave lockdown, with a 10km movement restriction finally being lifted. People are now permitted to travel to any part of the country, for any reason – similar to the imminent removal of the inter-country travel rule in Ireland.

Unlike Ireland though, secondary schools and high schools in France remained online for their first week of term after the Easter holidays. It’s only now that all schools are set to finally return to in-person teaching. Despite all these reopenings, a 7pm curfew is still in place though.

Around 16.1 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the country, representing 24pc of the population. However, several vaccination centres have reported a shortage of older candidates and surplus vials in recent weeks, resulting in local officials offering the vaccine to all adults to prevent them from going unused.

Austria

On Monday, harsh restrictions in Vienna and Lower Austria were removed, bringing them in line with the rules in the rest of the country. As a result, people all across Austria can now leave their homes without a reason and two households with a maximum of four adults can meet again.

Similarly, non-essential retail and hairdressers have opened up, and there will be no requirement to wear a mask outdoors. In Ireland, non-essential retail is only set to open for click-and-collect on May 10, with a full reopening scheduled for May 17.

So far, three million people have been vaccinated in Austria, as registration for all age groups begins to open up in Lower Austria. By May 10, anyone in the region can register for a vaccine. Comparatively, Ireland has begun to accept people in the 50-59 age bracket this week.

Sweden

Compared to most other EU nations, Sweden has had relatively few Covid-19 restrictions in place, only capping public gatherings of more than eight people in November. Similarly, it was only in November that they forced cafes, bars and restaurants to close at 8.30pm.

Guidelines differ across the country, with advice in Uppsala recommending people to wear face masks on public transportation at all times. For the rest of the country, the expectation is only to wear masks during peak rush hours.

More than one-fifth of Swedes have been vaccinated, with the country having four phases in place for their rollout plan. Various regions are at different stages, but four have already entered the final stage: vaccinating adults between the ages of 18 to 59.

Portugal

The final phase of easing of lockdown for the majority of Portugal’s population came into place on May 1. The country also has restrictions based on a regional basis, with 270 of the 278 counties having been eased into the final stage and returning to relative normality.

Restaurants and cafes can open until 10:30 pm, with a maximum of six people per table inside and 10 people per table on the terraces. Non-essential retail is open, with all sports allowed. Weddings are limited to a capacity of 50pc of the space.

In a country of 10.3 million, Portugal has administered at least 3,442,517 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. The number of daily cases continues to fall in Portugal, with 402 new infections reported on average each day, according to Reuters.

