Local lockdowns, virus outbreaks in sports and school advice - key takeaways from Covid-19 committee meeting

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, HSE Chief Paul Reid, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Chair of the Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan appeared before members Oireachtas Covid-19 committee today.

Here are some of the key takeaways as all the main players in Ireland's fight against the virus appeared this afternoon.

Education

If in any doubt, keep your school child at home, says Dr Glynn

School children who appear to be unwell should be kept home from school after 100 cases of children testing positive in the last week,, Dr Ronan Glynn told the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee.

The acting chief medical officer said a GP should be contacted, even if that results in an upsurge in demand at GP surgeries at the return of school.

The child should not be sent back to school until parents and guardians then had “clarity and confidence” that they could safely do so, he said.

In any case of doubt, they should be kept at home, he said.

But Dr Philip Nolan, head of epidemiology at the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said there was “very little evidence of child-to-child transmission,” adding that “children are getting it from adults.”

Dr Glynn said there had been 40 children admitted to hospital in Ireland as a result of infection with Covid-19. Two were admitted to intensive care, but “thankfully there were no deaths.”

Dr Nolan said there were 100 cases of children testing positive in the last week, and it was important that there was not an “overreaction” when cases are detected in schools, as they will be.

Public health teams would intervene in such outbreaks, he said, but it was impossible to describe what the approach would be because it would depend on the circumstances and nature of the case.

“You don’t ask a cardiologist, ‘If I get a heart attack next week, what’s the plan?’ – it depends on the type of heart attack and co-morbidities. You can’t say what’s going to happen in any given setting. You just don’t know.”

Meanwhile, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said parents should not be deterred from sending their children to school over social distancing concerns.

Dr Glynn said he could not speak to individual institutions, but it was recognised that social distancing was impractical for young children.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland have given a view that the vast majority of children who get the virus do not develop severe illness .

It also appears to be the case for children with underlying health problems, he said.

These children may get an infection with very few symptoms at all or experience an illness no worse than the seasonal flu.

Those children may be taking medications which affect their immune system also do not appear to have an increased risk from Covid-19

“We are all worried. I am sending my own children back to school tomorrow.But there is good positive news from the experts on this," he said.

Travel

Travel will not resume to former levels for the foreseeable future, says Dr Glynn

Air travel will not resume to prior levels for the foreseeabIe future, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said.

He pointed out that over the past 14 days there had been 69 cases in Ireland that stemmed from foreign travel, and each case had the potential to create new infections here.

Twenty cases were imported, and the remaining 49 infections arose from contact with imported cases, he said.

“I don’t see a scenario where we will have widespread travel over the coming months,” Dr Glynn said.

Dr Glynn was told by Michael McNamara, Chairman of the Dáil coronavirus committee, that the Deputy Chief Scientist for the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) had said that movement between countries did not seem to play a major role in transmissions, and control measures were a matter for individual countries.

Dr Glynn said Germany had seen an increase in cases, with 2,000 new reported infections on Saturday, 40pc of which were related to travel abroad.

“To my mind the numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

Mr McNamara said 40pc was “incredibly high” and he would expect Germany to be shortly “sealed off” in such a scenario.

Dr Glynn said the travel message remained the same, adding: “I know it’s not what everyone wants to hear, but it is that everyone should avoid unnecessary travel.”

Sport

Two Covid-19 outbreaks linked to sports fixtures involve 'mixture' of players and spectators - acting chief medic says

Two Covid-19 outbreaks have been linked to sports fixtures after Covid-19 restrictions were eased, chief medic Dr Ronan Glynn said.

The outbreaks involved two clubs, said the acting chief medical officer, without identifying their sport or codes.

Answering Pearse Doherty TD of Sinn Féin, Dr Glynn said one incident involved 22 cases of infection and over 100 contacts.

The other sporting situation involved two positive cases and 72 close contacts, he said.

Asked whether any of these involved spectators, as distinct from players, he said the numbers involved a “mixture.”

There were nine cases related to playing in matches, he suggested.

The GAA has complained about the sudden changes in permitted spectator numbers from 200 to none in the past week, with all sport ordered played behind closed doors.

Dr Glynn said that one national organisation believed it had been “targeted” by new spectator restrictions – a reference to the GAA, although Dr Glynn did not name the body involved.

He said this was explicitly not the case.

“One organisation considered this as a recommendation specifically targeted at it, it was not,” he said, adding that the restrictions were implemented on foot of Nphet’s concerns over sports people travelling to events together.

He added that the clampdown was not intended to be punitive, but was also specifically designed “so that virtually all sport could continue in this country.”

Nphet had made a broad recommendation for all sports, aimed at de-congregation on a national basis, he said.

Suppressing spread

Local lockdowns ‘work and save lives’, says Health Minister

Localised lockdown measures introduced to halt the resurgence of Covid-19 “work and save lives,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee today.

The Minister said that will be the approach this winter as surges emerge and efforts are focused on suppressing the virus while trying to keep economic and social life operating as much as possible.

"Last week we learned something very important – thanks to the efforts of the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, we know that localised measured can work and save lives. We know that measures which avoid lockdown by seeking out and minimising the situations in which the virus spreads," he said.

"The same approach is now being used across Ireland – target measures to suppress the virus while keeping as much social and economic open as possible," he said.

"In health we are preparing for winter. A comprehensive winter plan is being developed, with many measures already in place."

He added that the Government continues to be informed and make decisions guided by the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Concerns over hospitals and critical care services will face if Covid-19 cases continue to rise

PUBLIC health officials are “concerned” over the strain hospitals and critical care services will be facing if Covid-19 cases continue to rise, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

He said the “narrative of blame” around young people amid increased coronavirus cases must be countered as young people are going to work and are meeting more contacts than others as the economy opens.

“There’s no doubt we have seen a deteriorating situation over the past couple of months, since the start July, and it’s no surprise that we’re seen more cases as restrictions were eased,” he said.

“All of that is entirely normal. I want to counter this narrative of blame that has grown up around young people. Younger people go out of work. They run our Health service, they run our Education service. They keep our society going.

“They come into contact with other people. And so, by the very nature of our lives, we will see more cases in young people.

“But that said, we have grown increasingly concerned at the number of more cases we are seeing. At heart we are asking people to cut down their discretionary social contacts.

“If the number of cases continues to rise it will inevitably lead to more cases in older people are the medically vulnerable, and they have to be our central focus,” he said.

“If our number of cases continues to rise we would be concerned about the effect that would have in admissions to hospital, to critical care, and unfortunately, mortality.”

