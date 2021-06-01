Local councils need to ‘get the message’ and provide safe spaces for outdoor summer, Eamon Ryan says

It’s important that local councils “get the message” that to have an outdoors summer, they have to create safe spaces for people to meet, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said today.

Speaking at the Government’s briefing this afternoon on the National Economic Recovery Plan, Mr Ryan said outdoor spaces shouldn’t be shut down, but rather spread out.

“More spaces is a way of managing if there’s too many people crowded in one area. And we've done this initiative today on the back of a number of things that were introduced in recent months, in recent weeks,” he said.

Large crowds gathered in Dublin, Cork and Galway city centres and other popular beauty spots this weekend. While they enjoyed the sunny weather, gardaí moved people on, confiscated drink and prevented people from entering certain streets over the weekend, with several arrests. Many areas were left strewn with large amounts of rubbish, leading criticism of both those who attended but also of local councils for failing to provide facilities such as toilets and rubbish bins and collection facilities.

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has insisted capital streets will not be shut this coming bank holiday weekend ahead of the resumption of outdoor hospitality on Monday June 7, as had been suggested in some quarters.

Mr Ryan added that Culture Minister Catherine Martin gave an allocation for local authorities to create outdoor dining or entertainment spaces.

“My own department, [the] Department of Transport, provided a €15 million fund for local authorities saying: If you need to spend money to pedestrianise a street, or to create safe space, we will provide it,” Mr Ryan said

“We also provide funding for waste services. If you need to provide extra litter bins, or any other services, we will fund and support that.”

On a final note, he added that: “I think it’s political will at a local level that we actually need now. To actually reallocate space, create this outdoor Summer, and do it quickly now.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also addressed the situation, saying that many local authorities have “responded differently''. Dublin City Council for example closed off Portobello Plaza, placing fences around the area.

“We are looking for a more uniform approach to providing good quality outdoor facilities across the country to facilitate young people, and people who are generally enjoying civic space, amenity space,” Mr Martin said.

“Some local authorities have moved very quickly in terms of pedestrianisation of streets for example. I don’t want to mention my own city again [Cork], but it did well so far today, about 15 streets were pedistranied and announced very, very quickly. Again, moving quickly in response to the pandemic. And there have been initiatives in Dublin as well,” he said.

The Taoiseach added that he thinks people have generally responded quite well to the previous lockdown, particularly considering its “nature, and length, and time”.

“I think people have been remarkable overall in terms of adhering to very fundamental and basic guidelines that has allowed us to get to the stage where we can reopen parts of our economy, and make the announcements we have made in terms of June and July,” he said.

“And hopefully we can continue to make progress and it depends on all of us individually. And I think outdoors definitely safer than indoors.”