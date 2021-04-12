Live: Niac confirm AstraZeneca vaccine to be restricted for over 60s

8:30

Dr Glynn has confirmed that the EU is working towards developing a vaccine passport, but that’s still a number of weeks away.

In regards to the rare AstraZeneca clotting event, there was also confirmation that there has only been one incidence of this occurring in Ireland so far.

8:25

The HSE has confirmed that AstraZeneca will not be administered tomorrow.

“The risks associated with receipt of this vaccine are very, very small. We’re looking at probably 4 cases per million people vaccinated,” Dr Glynn said.

The acting CMO said it’s not unusual for people to experience side effects in the first three days after receiving the vaccine.

However, those who have a persistent headache after 72 hours should contact a healthcare provider - particularly if they have additional adverse reactions on top of that.

8:20

Dr Glynn also restated how important this vaccine is, saying: “For those who are offered this vaccine, the risk benefit is very clearly in favour of getting this vaccine.”

He added that it is likely that AstraZeneca will probably not be given to people tomorrow. However he said anyone over 60 offered the vaccine in the next coming days should take it.

8:15

Prof Butler restated Niac’s finding concerning AstraZeneca, explaining how the rare blood clot risk has appeared predominantly in younger people. In Ireland in particular, it’s affected more women. Although Prof Butler explained that this may be due to more healthcare workers receiving AstraZeneca, with the majority of healthcare workers being female.

Discussing what effect this could have on the public’s confidence in the vaccine, Prof Butler said: “I think we should focus on the fact that this has been an extraordinarily effective vaccine,” citing the UK as a successful example.

7:40

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has confirmed that they are recommending the AstraZeneca vaccine only be used on people over the age of 60, including those with medical conditions.

In addition, they said that a second dose of the vaccine should not be given to anyone who developed unusual blood clots with low platelets after the first dose.

Those aged 60 and older should receive their second dose 12 weeks later as scheduled. Those aged under 60 with a very high risk or a high-risk medical condition should also receive their second dose.

However, those aged under 60 without a very high-risk or a high-risk medical condition should have the scheduled interval between doses extended to 16 weeks to allow further assessment of the benefits and risks as more evidence becomes available.

In a statement from Niac’s chair Professor Karina Butler, she said that: “all the authorised Covid-19 vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and the newly approved Janssen - are highly effective in preventing hospitalisation and severe Covid-19 disease.”

“Vaccination with Vaxzevria Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective and substantially reduces the risk of severe Covid-19 disease across all age groups.

“Niac realises the need to balance the significant benefits of a national vaccination programme with the very rare risk of these reported events.

“While this is an extremelyrare condition, consideration must be given to the fact that it has a very high risk of death or severe outcomes.

“We strongly encourage everyone to accept the Covid-19 vaccine they are offered. A high uptake of vaccines in every age group is needed if Covid-19 is to be controlled, so that public health restrictions may be safely removed.”

