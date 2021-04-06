There is a link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots according to a senior official in the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

EMA’s head of vaccines Marco Cavaleri told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero:

“In my opinion, we can say it now, it is clear there is a link with the vaccine. But we still do not know what causes this reaction,” he said.

“In the next few hours, we will say that there is a connection, but we still have to understand how this happens.”

Read More

Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was temporarily halted in many countries in March after several cases of blood clots were found in Norway.

Ireland was one of those countries that suspended the rollout of the vaccine.

However, the EMA then conducted an investigation into the vaccine, and found that the benefits outweigh the risks and it should continue to be used.

But it added that a causal link between clots and the vaccine is possible and the EMA is expected to provide an updated assessment on the investigation this week.

So far in Ireland, over 203,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have currently been administered.

Mr Cavaleri said they are still trying to understand where exactly this link comes from.

“We are trying to get a precise picture of what is happening, to define in detail this syndrome due to the vaccine,” he said.

“Among the vaccinated, there are more cases of cerebral thrombosis ... among young people than we would expect.”

An investigation is also underway in the UK, where researchers are looking at the possibility of links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots. Many countries have already begun to restrict the use of the vaccine in younger people.

In total, the UK has ordered 457 million doses, of which 100 million are from AstraZeneca. Should the UK government restrict access to AstraZeneca, the speed of their vaccine rollout could be greatly slowed down.

The UK’s health agency has identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million doses of the jab administered up to and including 24 March. There have been seven deaths among the 30 cases.

But the regulator said the benefits of the vaccine in preventing coronavirus outweigh any risks and it urged the public to continue coming forward for the jab.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland Read More

Irish Independent