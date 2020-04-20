Mrs and Mr Burk from Ludwigsburg smile after they got their ice cream in a parlor in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images

A German regional authority has responded to the challenge of lifting the virus lockdown by issuing regulations on how to eat ice cream in public.

While governments across Europe debate how to restart their economies, the state of Lower Saxony is focusing on more pressing issues. Customers buying an ice cream are allowed one lick in the shop to prevent it dripping on their clothes, before retreating to a safe distance to enjoy the rest, the regional government announced yesterday.

Ice cream shops are among thousands of businesses that will reopen for the first time in a month as Germany begins to lift its lockdown.

As with restaurants and cafés, eating on the premises is strictly forbidden and customers are not allowed to consume food until they are at least 50 metres away.

But with spring temperatures already soaring above 20C, the regional government has ordered a special exemption to prevent ice cream melting.

"A pragmatic approach is permitted when applying the regulation in the case of ice cream," the state's official website notes in starchily legal German.

"An initial swift lick of a scoop while rapidly proceeding away from the ice cream parlour can be permitted in order to prevent ice cream from dripping on to clothing or the floor," it says. "However, the safe limit of 50 metres applies to the consumption of the remaining ice cream."

The rules were ridiculed on social media. "Here in Lower Saxony the virus stays within a 50m radius of ice cream parlours: you can only lick your ice cream once so that nothing drips and then you have to run 50m out of the 'danger zone', otherwise it's up to you... Absolutely crazy," one Twitter user wrote.

Angela Merkel urged Germans to remain disciplined and continue to observe social distancing as the country began to lift its lockdown yesterday.

"We have to be gradual, slow and careful," the chancellor said. "It would be a shame if we knowingly took a backwards step." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

